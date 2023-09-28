French and Italian borrowing costs hit highest levels in a decade

Yields on 10-year bonds in France hit a 12-year high of 3.5pc on Thursday, while the Italian equivalents hit a 10-year high of 4.89pc - Yara Nardi/Reuters

Public borrowing costs in the UK and eurozone have soared amid fears of big deficits and higher rates for longer.

Eurozone government borrowing costs hit their highest level in more than 10 years on Thursday amid market concerns about higher government borrowing in France and Italy.

Yields on 10-year UK gilts recorded their biggest daily jump since February, hitting a peak of 4.54pc on Thursday – the level seen in the wake of last year’s mini-Budget.

Yields on 10-year bonds in France hit a 12-year high of 3.5pc on Thursday, while the Italian equivalents hit a 10-year high of 4.89pc.

The jumps in yields also followed French budget proposals announced on Wednesday, which included plans to cut the deficit from 4.9pc of gross domestic product to 4.4pc – still well in excess of the EU’s 3pc rule. The French fiscal watchdog criticised the lack of structural spending cuts.

The Italian government has just watered down its debt targets and said it was reducing its expectations for economic growth.

In Germany, 10-year bond yields, which are the benchmark for the eurozone, rose to 2.93pc, the highest level in more than 10 years. In Spain, yields surpassed 4pc for the first time in a decade.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said higher oil prices may also be influencing investor bets.

“It’s possible that is contributing to a view that inflation is not going to come down too quickly,” Mr Kenningham said.

He added: “There has definitely been a change in the dominant narrative. Investors expect central bank rates to stay higher for longer.”

Messaging from the US Federal Reserve last week emphasised staying the course.

Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank, said: “People are starting to realise that the ECB and also the Federal Reserve are going to keep rates higher for longer.”

The consensus among analysts is that the European Central Bank will not begin cutting rates until next spring. Capital Economics’s forecast is no rate cuts for 12 months.

“We think the ECB will be very reluctant to take its foot off the brake, because even if inflation comes down quite rapidly, which I think it will do, the labour market is so strong,” Mr Kenningham said.

The economic outlook is becoming increasingly unstable. The difference between Italian and German gilt yields has climbed to close to two percentage points, the biggest gap since March, when the US banking crisis sent market jitters across Europe.

This could raise fresh problems for the ECB, because it means that higher interest rates are hitting the Eurozone’s economies unevenly, Ms Spinozzi warned.

“It is one of the drawbacks of having a currency union. It’s also potentially a problem for Italy in terms of its debt dynamics. If they are having to pay more to borrow, they will need to grow their economy that much faster or run a bigger deficit,” Mr Kenningham said.

