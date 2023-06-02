French journalists go on strike at newspaper owned by one of the world’s richest men

Journalists at a French newspaper have staged their first strike in 16 years amid an escalating row with its billionaire owner over editorial independence.

Reporters at Les Echos, which is owned by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second richest man, have walked out over concerns the tycoon is riding roughshod over long-standing editorial guarantees.

The strike means no print edition of Les Echos was published on Friday, while the newspaper’s website is under a 24-hour blackout.

Journalists have accused bosses of eroding their right to veto the appointment of the paper’s next editor by stacking the vote with hundreds of freelancers and non-journalists.

An abstention would count in favour of Mr Arnault’s candidate, leaving newsroom staff effectively outnumbered, they argue.

The Society of Journalists (SDJ), which represents reporters at Les Echos, described the move as a “serious threat” to the newspaper’s independence.

The stand-off comes two months after staff mounted a so-called byline strike that saw reporters’ names removed from stories for 24 hours.

That followed the ousting of editor Nicolas Barré, which the SDJ said was a “brutal” response to unflattering articles about Mr Arnault and his luxury empire LVMH, which owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany and Moët Hennessy.

Leïla de Comarmond, president of the SDJ, described the latest row as a “second knife in the back”.

She said: “First of all they fired our editor and now they will use the veto right in such a way that the actual journalists will be in the minority, so Bernard Arnault will be able to choose who he wants as editor.”

The strike, which is the first since 2007, comes amid growing concerns over Mr Arnault’s influence over the French media. The tycoon also owns French daily Le Parisien and is a shareholder in gossip magazine Paris Match.

A source at Les Echos said one recent article about LVMH being raided by French tax authorities in 2019 had “not gone down very well”.

Insiders also cited other examples of editorial interference in stories relating to Mr Arnault, his companies and his rivals.

A series of independence guarantees were first introduced in 2007, when LVMH bought Les Echos from British publisher Pearson. They include provisions that any move to fire the editor must be approved by an oversight board, whose administrators are jointly elected by Mr Arnault and the SDJ, while the editorial board also has a veto over the choice of successor.

The SDJ said it had done everything it could to avoid a strike, holding meetings with Les Echos chief executive Pierre Louette and other senior directors to try and secure new independence guarantees.

However, reporters said their concerns had fallen on deaf ears.

The SDJ said: “It’s in everyone’s interest – the readers, the journalists and the owner – to have access to reliable economic information.

“The newspaper must be able to write on every topic – including those regarding the shareholder - without censorship or over-zealousness.

“That’s why we absolutely need to reinforce the independence’s guarantees, whose fragility has been proved by recent events.”

Pierre Louette, chief executive of the Le Parisien-Les Echos group, said he “regretted” the strike, adding it was “never a good solution”.

However, he insisted that the veto system was effective, telling AFP: “For my part, I refuse to sort between voting journalists and non-voting journalists.”

Asked about concerns over possible interference by LVMH, Mr Louette said: “There is no risk”.

LVMH has been contacted for comment.

