French journalists go to war with media tycoon Bollore over ‘far-right’ editor

Staff at Le Journal du Diamanche are striking over the appointment of Geoffrey Lejeune as editor - CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

The appointment of a newspaper editor rarely makes the front pages. Yet for Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD), a prominent French weekly, a recent change at the top has quite literally stopped the presses.

Staff at the newspaper have staged a walkout in protest against Geoffroy Lejeune, a prominent conservative journalist who was named as the new editor of the JDD last week.

For French liberals, the appointment marks a dangerous new direction for the centrist Sunday title and threatens to usher in a new era of right-wing ideology.

“For the first time in France since the liberation, a large national media organisation will be led by a leading figure from the far right,” campaigners wrote. “This is a dangerous precedent that concerns us all.”

But the turmoil, which follows a recent strike at Les Echos, is just the latest battleground in a stand-off between French journalists and a handful of billionaires who are tightening their control over the country’s media.

JDD, which is owned by the publisher Lagardère, confirmed the appointment of Lejeune on Friday. Staff say they learnt about the move through a press release, rather than any internal communication.

Aged just 34, Lejeune has made a name for himself as an outspoken journalist and commentator on the far right of French politics. In 2016, he rose to the top of political magazine Valeurs actuelles, becoming France’s youngest editor-in-chief.

He is personal friends with Marion Marechal, the granddaughter of National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, as well as Éric Zemmour, a far-right politician. Lejeune has even written a novel that depicts Zemmour as president. But Lejeune’s political views, and focus on issues such as Islam and immigration, have sparked growing controversy.

Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of Europe at Eurasia Group, describes him as “a polemicist and provocateur rather than a journalist”.

French journalist Geoffrey Lejeune has courted controversy through his political opinions and leadership of political magazine Valeurs actuelles - JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

These controversies came to a head last year when Valeurs actuelles was convicted of hate speech over an article that depicted a black MP as a slave. Lejeune was fired from the role earlier this month.

Announcing his appointment, Lagardère said: “Geoffroy is a raw talent in French journalism who we could not pass on.” Lejeune said it was an “immense honour” to join the newspaper.

But the incoming editor has been met with a furious reception from journalists. The Société de journalistes (SdJ), which represents staff, branded the move a “new level… in the refusal of dialogue and lack of consideration for those who make the newspaper”.

They added: “The editorial staff of the JDD refuses to be led by a man whose ideas are in total contradiction with the values of the newspaper.”

Employees last week voted 98pc in favour of a strike, meaning the paper failed to appear last weekend for only the second time in its more than 70-year history.

A meeting between the union and boss Arnaud Lagardère failed to temper the anger and a demonstration was held at the Théâtre Libre in Paris on Tuesday evening. Striking workers voted to continue the strike on Wednesday morning.

Adding weight to the campaign is the support of more than 650 individuals, including former editors, journalists at rival newspapers, politicians and celebrities. In an open letter published in Le Monde, they wrote: “The JDD cannot become a newspaper in the service of extreme right-wing ideas.”

Yet the turmoil at the JDD goes far beyond the newsroom. Instead, at the heart of the dispute, is the arrival of billionaire Vincent Bolloré.

Through his media empire Vivendi, the 71-year-old is on the cusp of a full acquisition of Lagardère, which will cement his control over not only JDD, but also gossip magazine Paris Match and broadcaster Europe 1. Lejeune’s appointment was announced soon after Bolloré‘s takeover received EU approval.

Billionaire Vincent Bolloré is aiming to expand his French media empire by acquiring Lagardère - ERIC PIERMONT/AFP/Getty Images

Critics of Bolloré, a Catholic from Brittany whose fortune originates from maritime freight and paper manufacturing, point to a track record of stamping his views on media organisations such as Canal+.

In 2019, he rebranded the innocuous news channel i>Télé into CNews, a network modelled on Fox News that has helped bolster the careers of both Lejeune and Zemmour.

“Media is rather centre-left and Bollore has put forward people and editorial policies in his media that are right, so he’s not popular,” says François Godard, an analyst at Enders.

Yet Bolloré has also angered figures in France’s mainstream right-wing, as well as the incumbent far-right dominated by the National Rally party previously led by Marine Le Pen.

A coalition dubbed “Stop Bolloré” has emerged intent on reining in the billionaire’s grip over French media.

Godard adds: “I don’t think he believes he will make money out of these moves, he does this out of political conviction.”

Yet Bolloré’s tightening control over the French media is not happening in isolation. It comes amid growing disquiet at Les Echos, the daily financial newspaper owned by Bernard Arnault, the world’s second richest man.

Staff at Les Echos this month staged their first strike in 16 years in protest against the ousting of the editor, a weakening of long-standing independence provisions and alleged editorial interference by the owner.

Arnault and Bolloré are not operating from the same playbook. While Bolloré appears driven by politics, Arnault, who owns the LVMH luxury empire, has been accused of using his position to quash any negative coverage of his business interests.

Yet the pair have areas of overlap. Arnault is a shareholder in Lagardère, and the billionaires are reported to have signed a “non-aggression pact” agreeing not to publish negative stories about each other.

Billionaire Bernard Arnault owns financial paper Les Echos in addition to his LVMH luxury empire - LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Vivendi referred Telegraph inquiries to Lagardère, which did not respond to a request for comment.

More fundamentally, though, the recent walkouts reflect deep-seated discomfort about the handful of billionaires who own the French media.

The issue has already attracted scrutiny ahead of last year’s general election. But an investigation into media plurality commissioned by French senators failed to come up with any solutions.

And journalists on the ground are primarily concerned not by who their proprietors are, but by how much their editorial control is starting to creep.

“What this illustrates is this issue of ownership of the French press,” says Godard. “Bolloré would tell you all the others are from the left and he’s bringing pluralism… But pluralism comes with a newsroom that’s independent.”

But Bolloré and Lejeune will not easily be dissuaded from transforming JDD. On Sunday the French culture minister, Rima Abdul Malak, tweeted: “Legally speaking, the JDD can become whatever it wants, as long as it abides by the law.”

But she added: “But as far as our republic’s values are concerned, how can one not be alarmed?”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.