U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,943.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,787.00
    +8.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,727.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.83
    +0.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.70
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0040
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +1.33 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0640
    +0.2420 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,737.79
    +25.38 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.05
    -5.32 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.52
    -65.34 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

French "Livret A" bank savings rate could be doubled in August - Villeroy

·1 min read
The Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Livret A bank savings rate - held by millions of customers across the country - may be raised from 1% to 2% in August, the second rise of the year amidst a soaring inflation, Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said.

Asked in an interview with franceinfo radio on Wednesday whether a report of such a hike in Les Echos business daily was accurate, Villeroy responded: "the figure you cite is very possible."

That rate had been raised from 0.5% to 1% at the start of the year. Last month, French inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record high of 6.5%.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)

Recommended Stories

  • New Tsinghua Unigroup chairman promises fresh start for Chinese chip company

    The new chairman of embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup promised a "new start" for the company in an open letter to staff published on Wednesday. In his first public comments since formally taking over Unigroup on Monday, Unigroup Chairman Li Bin wrote the company would begin its new era under his leadership by paying back its creditors and reducing its debt ratio.

  • Bank of Canada seen set for jumbo 75-bp rate hike as inflation bites

    The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to make its largest interest-rate increase since the late 1990s as the central bank hastens tightening to tackle an overheating economy and runaway inflation. Canada's largest banks all foresee a 75-basis-point increase to 2.25% from 1.5% when the central bank releases its rate decision at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door with its own jumbo-sized hike last month. "The market has priced in three-quarters-of-a-point increase because that's what the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered," said Craig Alexander, chief economist at Deloitte Canada.

  • Heatwave in Southern China Strains Power Grid, Threatens Crops

    (Bloomberg) -- A blistering heatwave sweeping across southern China is threatening crops and adding strain to the local power grids, as the Asian nation becomes the latest region around the globe battling searing temperatures. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationShangh

  • J D Wetherspoon to slip into the red amid 'laborious' pub recovery

    (Reuters) -J D Wetherspoon warned of losses this year on the back of higher costs of labour and marketing and said quarterly sales were slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels as customers drank less beer at its pubs. Pubs and restaurants, which had to battle pandemic restrictions for about two years, are now struggling against rising labour and fuel costs and a fall in customer spending as Britain deals with inflation at a 40-year high. J D Wetherspoon, owner and operator of over 800 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said sales of draught ales, lagers and ciders, once its largest contributors, were 8% below 2019 levels.

  • France to detail EDF nationalisation plan by July 19, shares suspended

    PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will announce by July 19 details of its plans to take full control of power group EDF, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as trading in the shares of the utility were suspended until further notice. France said last week it wanted to take full control of EDF, in which the state already holds an 84% stake, without explaining how it would do so. The government said on Wednesday it would clarify plans by the morning of July 19 at the latest.

  • Surge in Visits to Doctors Drives Unexpected Jump in UK Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in visits to doctors and holiday bookings drove an unexpected jump in UK economic growth in May, offsetting continued weakness on spending at the shops.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationGross domestic product rose by a surprisingly robust 0.5%

  • Russia Gas Standoff Turns ECB Into Sideshow for Currency Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The planned reopening of a key Russian gas pipeline next week may be a bigger deal for the euro than the first interest-rate hike in a decade by the European Central Bank.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationBoth are set for July 21. While the ECB’s plans

  • Japan’s MUFG Said to Consider Bid for Indonesia’s Panin Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is considering a bid for PT Bank Pan Indonesia, people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese banking giant seeks to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great Resignation

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • One chart shows why Elon Musk may be so desperate to back out of his deal to buy Twitter

    Twitter's share price has fallen over recent months.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Plunged Today

    After a three-week rally, investors are selling these tech stocks ahead of Wednesday's report on the Consumer Price Index.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.