U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,527.75
    -5.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,684.00
    -114.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,190.25
    +92.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,634.00
    -16.80 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.11
    +0.68 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.00
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.19
    +0.19 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3043
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5000
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    11,476.45
    +419.45 (+3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    236.32
    -7.03 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,981.60
    -19.78 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,601.78
    +43.09 (+0.18%)
     

French minister calls for EU unity on fisheries in Brexit talks

·1 min read

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - France's EU affairs minister on Tuesday called for unity in the 27-nation bloc over fisheries negotiations with Britain that are part of troubled broader talks aimed at keeping trade flowing freely despite Brexit.

Arriving for talks with his EU peers on Brexit ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders later this week, Clement Beaune said it was "important ... to remind of the need for a very united position from the 27, of the European Union."

He said the bloc needed to be "very firm" on top priorities including fisheries and fair competition safeguards he said were the "sine qua non" conditions to access the EU's internal market of 450 million people without trade barriers. (Reporting by Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Latest Stories

  • Millennials Lose Their Shirts On These 3 Collapsing Stocks

    Millennials are scoring on most of their top holdings — including some in the S&P 500. But they're taking some massive hits.

  • Option Trader Makes $1.4M Bet On Apple Ahead Of iPhone Event

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the hottest stocks in the market in the past year, gaining 107.9% ahead of a highly anticipated 5G iPhone launch.On Monday, a flurry of large Apple option trades were mixed ahead of Tuesday's iPhone 12 event, but one trader made a $1.4 million bet Apple stock is headed higher this week.The Trades: On Monday, Benzinga Pro subscribers received more than 100 option alerts related to unusually large trades of Apple options. Here are a handful of the biggest: * At 10:04 a.m., a trader bought 316 Apple put options with a $150 strike price expiring on Jan. 15, 2021 near the ask price at $30.501. The trade represented a $963,831 bearish bet. * At 10:29 a.m., a trader bought 520 Apple call options with a $120 strike price expiring on March 19, 2021 near the ask price at $14.50. The trade represented a $754,000 bullish bet. * At 10:47 a.m., a trader bought 1,535 Apple call options with a $113.80 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $9.60. The trade represented a more than $1.4 million bullish bet. * At 11:06 a.m., a trader bought 500 Apple put options with a $120 strike price expiring in Sept. 2021 at the ask price of $17.351. The trade represented a $867,550 bearish bet.The largest trade of the morning was bullish in nature, but two of the four largest were bearish. That ratio reflects the very mixed nature of Apple option traders ahead of Tuesday's big event, with unusually large trades pouring in seemingly on a minute-by-minute basis.See Also: Apple Kicks Off iPhone 5G Supercycle On Tuesday: Here's What To ExpectWhy It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Apple trades and the fact there were so many large trades make it likely that at least some of the trades were institutions hedging against large positions in Apple stock.Uncertain Outlook: In the near-term, the fate of Apple's share price may be determined much less by the specs of the iPhone 12 and much more on whether or not expectations for Apple's first 5G-compatible phone have gotten so high that there's no way for the device to live up to the hype.Long-term Apple investors have more than doubled their money in the past year in anticipation of the iPhone 12, so a great deal of success is already priced into the stock. At the same time, analysts are still expecting big things from the iPhone 12, and many are projecting a large portion of Apple's massive global iPhone user base will upgrade within the next year.Even if the iPhone 12 is a tremendous long-term success, short-term traders could see Tuesday's unveiling as a sell-the-news event in which traders cash out at least some of their big gains over the past year. After all, Apple's market cap now sits at $2.14 trillion after another big 5% gain on Monday, and additional near-term valuation upside may be limited no matter how awesome the iPhone 12 is. AAPL Chart by TradingView new TradingView.widget( { "width": 680, "height": 423, "symbol": "NASDAQ:AAPL", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "container_id": "tradingview_f6c1a" } ); Benzinga's Take: The mixed nature of the Apple option trading on Monday suggests there is no clear consensus on where the stock is headed in the near-term following Tuesday's event. The $1.4 million call purchase has a break-even price of $123.40 suggesting any additional upside for the stock between now and Friday is pure profit for the trader.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Apple Analyst Says App Store Revenue Growth Decelerated Last Quarter * Citron's Andrew Left Supports SPAC Trend, But Nikola 'Didn't Pass The Smell Test'(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stocks are going to ‘crack pretty hard,’ and here’s what one billionaire says investors should do to prepare

    DoubleLine Capital's billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach shared his bearish thoughts on the stock market in a recent Real Vision interview.

  • Morgan Stanley: 2 Stocks That Could Climb Over 40%

    Since President Trump was released from the hospital, following his bout with the coronavirus, the headlines have turned towards the possibility of a new economic stimulus package. On both sides of the aisle, there’s a perception that the public needs this – support for unemployment benefits, support for small businesses, more cash injected into the system – as a new wave of COVID cases starts ramping up.The stumbling block is partisan politics. House Democrats put together a $2.2 trillion proposal, but it was loaded down with the traditional Congressional pork: plenty of funds for majority party pet projects, that would not likely get funded otherwise. Trump, with support from Congressional Republicans, refused to accept it. The Democrats refused to back down. Both sides are now refusing to negotiate. The media wisdom is, this is a political defeat for the President in the run-up to the election.But, however the political optics work out, the economy may survive without this life support, according to equity strategist Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley.“I don't think we need stimulus in the next 30 days for the economy to stay afloat. There is no risk of a double dip recession in the next 30 days if we don't get the stimulus done,” Wilson wrote.In the longer run, Wilson is optimistic that a stimulus package will happen. He notes that it is in the interests of both political parties to pass it, and adds, “We still think stimulus is coming. It is now just a timing question before or after the election. Our best guess is probably after the election.”Following Wilson’s lead, Morgan Stanley analysts are pounding the table on two stocks that look especially compelling. According to these analysts, each name is poised to surge at least 40% over the 12 months ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have to say about them.Ferrari NV (RACE)We’ll start in the fast lane, with Ferrari. The famous performance and luxury car company has performed well this year, recovering quickly from the mid-winter corona-inspired market crash. The recovery in RACE shares underlines the fact that Ferrari’s well-heeled customer base is largely immune to downturns in consumer spending.Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley’s expert in the automotive industry, sees Ferrari in a solid position as the year-end checkered flag approaches.“We believe the 5 new 2020 models plus the 2 to be released in 2021 (1 yet to be announced) mean Ferrari is poised for an extreamly strong 2021 from the point of view of overall: portfolio diversification, mix and higher ASPs, which together with strong economies of scale, can lead investors to expect strong incremental margins. We forecast EBITDA margins to rise from 32% in 2020 to 36% in 2021 (34% in 2019)," Jonas wrote. To this end, Jonas rates the stock as Overweight (i.e. Buy), supported by those comments, and his $265 price target suggests a one-year upside of 44%. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)Overall, Ferrari stock has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 11 reviews breaking down to 9 Buys, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $184.48, and their $210.03 average price target suggests they have a 14% upside potential for the year ahead. (See RACE stock analysis on TipRanks)Delta Airlines, Inc. (DAL)Next up is Delta Airlines, one of the major players in the global airlines industry. With its headquarters and primary hub in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta boasts a market cap of almost $21 billion – and that’s after accounting for the stock’s net loss of 44% since the end of February.The airline industry has been pummeled by the trade and travel restrictions put in place to combat coronavirus, in addition to the slow demand due to the economic crisis. DAL reported just $1.47 billion in revenue for Q2, down 82% sequentially, and the EPS loss was deep, at $4.43. The company has been taking steps to maintain liquidity, including issuing senior secured notes for upwards of $1.5 billion and drawing on a $3 billion credit facility.Morgan Stanley’s Ravi Shanker focuses on the airline industry, and describes recent conditions as a “long and tough quarter.” However, the analyst the analyst views DAL's risk-reward as compelling at current levels"We expect a beat for DAL this quarter, but don't believe that results (outside of cash burn) are likely to matter... We expect investors to focus on forward commentary more than current results," Shanker noted. “DAL has some of the strongest customer satisfaction numbers among the other Legacy peers, while also commanding a higher PRASM, making it our preferred Legacy carrier. With ample liquidity we see limited liquidity risk here."In line with his view of Delta as fundamentally sound, Shanker rates the stock Overweight (i.e Buy). He sets a price target of $54, indicating confidence in an impressive upside of 65% for the coming year. (To watch Shanker’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus view for DAL is a Moderate Buy, based on 11 reviews, including 7 Buys and 4 Holds. The average target of $39.50 suggests a one-year upside of 20% from the current share price of $32.73. (See DAL stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jim Cramer Talks Monday's Rally, Apple's Move And More

    Jim Cramer on Monday's edition of CNBC's "Mad Money" discussed his thoughts on today's strong rally along with several specific stocks.Cramer believes the rally was based on hope and hype, not facts, and suggests investors should be cautious.The S&P 500 closed up 1.6% at 3,534.22, its highest level since early September.On Apple: Cramer says Wedbush calling Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) a "supercycle" has been a jinx in the past. He believes Apple's significant 6.3% rally might end up disappointing tomorrow after the iPhone event or in the near team.On Amazon: Cramer believes amid the pandemic, Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Day should make it obvious the company will perform well. On Cars: Cramer likes Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), but would not buy into it the two companies until they start trading above the $10 level.On Retail: Cramer likes L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) because of its strong same-store sales led by Bath and Body Works along with potentially spinning off the Victoria Secret line of business. Cramer also notes the LAG stocks, which include L Brands, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) and Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS), "all have room to grow."See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Why Kevin O'Leary Is Bullish On Zoom Video * Why These Social Media Stocks Are Trading Higher Today(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: How Apple's 5G Roll-Out Will Shake Up Market

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher ahead of Apple and Amazon events, earnings

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening as investors awaited highly anticipated events from tech giants Amazon and Apple and looked ahead to the first batch of corporate earnings results set for release Tuesday morning.

  • Walt Disney announces reorganization to focus on streaming

    Disney is going all-in on streaming media. On Monday, the company announced a massive reorganization of its media and entertainment business that will focus on developing productions that will debut on its streaming and broadcast services. Its major reorganization comes just days after activist investor Dan Loeb, a major investor in the company through his Third Point Capital hedge fund, called on Disney to cancel its dividend and redirect more investments into streaming.

  • Arrival of Seized Iranian Fuel in New Jersey Spurs Legal Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- A cargo of Iranian gasoline that was seized by the U.S. has arrived in New Jersey, escalating a legal battle over who is its rightful owner.The Maersk Messina is moored at Carteret, New Jersey, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. It is the second of two Iranian gasoline cargoes brought to the U.S. after being confiscated earlier this year for breaching U.S. sanctions while en route to Venezuela. Last month, the Maersk Progress discharged 557,712 barrels of Iranian gasoline in New York, according to U.S. Customs data.Four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline were intercepted this summer in an unprecedented move by the Trump administration, which has sanctioned Venezuela’s oil industry in an effort to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The shipowners relinquished the cargoes and transferred them onto other tankers that brought them to the U.S. The capture of 1.16 million barrels of petroleum was praised by the Department of Justice as the “largest-ever seizure of fuel shipments from Iran.”The Trump administration must prove its case for forfeiture before the oil can be sold. The U.S. complaint alleging the cargoes are assets of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- a designated foreign terrorist organization -- is disputed by the cargoes’ owners. Mobin International Limited, Oman Fuel Trading Ltd and Sohar Fuel Trading LLC FZ have filed a motion for dismissal. Erich Ferrari, an attorney representing the owners of the gasoline cargoes, declined to comment.The Department of Justice, which was listed as a consignee to the cargo discharged at the end of September, declined to comment when asked about the arrival of the tankers.Iran first supplied gasoline to fuel-starved Venezuela in May when the first of five ships arrived. The subsequent U.S. confiscation of cargoes failed to prevent Iran from sending more fuel to the embattled South American nation, which faces chronic shortages amid crippling sanctions. Three more Iranian vessels delivering gasoline arrived in Venezuela at the end of September.To date, Venezuela has received about 2.37 million barrels of gasoline from Iran.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

    Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower on Monday after the company canceled its remaining Port Miami and Port Canaveral cruises following the CDC's decision to extend its no-sail order and said November operations will not be feasible.Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 100 ships on the seas at the end of 2019. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia.Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon.Carnival shares traded down 2.30% to $15.32 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.94 and a 52-week low of $7.80.See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Why Carnival Cruise's Stock Is Trading Higher Today * Why Carnival's Stock Is Trading Lower Today(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Workhorse Gets $200 Million To Advance Electric Van Production

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is selling $200 million in new debt to build up cash it needs to increase production of its electric delivery vans. It is also converting a more expensive note to new stock.Issuing new debt is a common tactic for Workhorse. Borrowing costs less now because investors are betting Workhorse will win at least part of a $6.3 billion contract to build next-generation delivery vehicles for the U.S. Post Service. Its stock languished in the low single digits, trading as low as $2.11 a share on April 15.Workhorse shares traded at $29.06 at 10:43 a.m. EDT Monday, up 8.52%.Advancing early production The Loveland, Ohio-based company is producing composite-body electric delivery vans at a plant in Union City, Indiana. The new money will allow the addition of a refrigerated van for grocery delivery, Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes said in a press release."These new vehicles within our portfolio of products, along with the expanding operations of our drone business, will help to further solidify our leadership and reach in the last-mile EV delivery segment," he said.The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency greenlighted Workhorse to sell the vans as zero-emission vehicles in all 50 states. The C-Series vans also are part of a California voucher program that allow buyers to significantly reduce the purchase cost.Workhorse has a pending contract with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) to deliver 950 vans along with smaller contracts for other customers. Financial engineering Like it has done several times in recent years, Workhorse is financially engineering its business. It will receive approximately $194.5 million from sale of the new notes, which can be exchanged for company stock at $36.14 per share, a 35% premium over the Friday's closing price.The money provides breathing room as Workhorse moves from producing 400 vans this year to several thousand in 2021.The company did not immediately respond to a FreightWaves' question about its progress in securing a bank-backed credit revolver, which Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader has said was the best way to pay for production ramp up. Workhorse is paying 4% annual interest in quarterly payments on the new senior secured convertible notes due in 2024. The two "institutional lenders" were not named in a company press release. No filing was posted on the U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) website Monday morning.The interest rate could be reduced to 2.75% under certain conditions. Workhorse can pay the interest in cash or stock.Converting debt to stock Additionally, Workhorse is swapping shares for $70 million in debt arranged in two senior debt note sales ti HT Investments (High Trail Capital) in December 2019 and June this year. HT Capital gets shares priced $19 each, a 31% premium to the June 29 closing price of $14.51.At Workhorse's current price, HT Investments locks in a significant gain while the additional new shares dilute other owners."With this financing in place, we can more quickly advance our production efforts heading into 2021 by increasing our supply chain component volumes, hiring more manufacturing employees and automating certain sub-assembly processes," Hughes said.Workhorse will have more than $270 million in cash available after the closing and release of the proceeds.Related articles: million financing keeps Workhorse shares hummingWorkhorse gets jolt for zero-emissions electric vansWorkhorse perfecting HorseFly truck-based delivery droneClick for more FreightWaves articles by Alan AdlerSee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * US-Mexico Border Trading Hubs Continue To Struggle * Capacity Crunch Could Result In 700 Million Late Parcel Deliveries–Salesforce(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could See Outsized Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    Lines drawn in the sand in Washington D.C. are holding the next stimulus package hostage, but what does this mean for Wall Street? Despite the stalemate on Capitol Hill, the S&P 500 has rallied 9.5% from a recent low on September 23 on the back of strong economic data.Against this backdrop, investors and economists are starting to wonder if the better-than-expected recent economic data suggests that earlier stimulus packages will be enough to support the economy as we move towards a post-COVID world.Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus points out that “for all the elevation of uncertainty that has come to pass since the start of September,” the U.S. and international markets have been “on the mend and even rallying much to the consternation of bears, skeptics, the perennially nervous and even some denizens of the DC Beltway.” What’s more, as stocks have moved higher, so has the 10-year bond yield.So, what has worked “magic” on the markets? Stoltzfus highlights a “mixed bag of factors” including Q3 earnings season which kicks off this week with the big banks, economic data that has countered recent economic slowing, interest rates that remain near historical lows, as well as “a sense that the outcome of the election will not likely result in an extended period of uncertainty.” Stoltzfus also believes the markets view COVID-19 as more of a detour from “the broader forces at work propelling stocks in the U.S. equity market.”With this in mind, Oppenheimer analysts have locked in on what they argue are exciting opportunities. These are names that won’t break the bank, and boast colossal growth prospects for the twelve months ahead, namely penny stocks.These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are tricky, so some due diligence is necessary. Using TipRank’s database, we got all of the details, to see why they are so compelling even with the risk involved.    Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)First up we have Outlook Therapeutics, which is focused on developing and commercializing Lytenava, a complex monoclonal antibody, for various ophthalmic indications. Following a recent data readout, Oppenheimer thinks its $0.77 share price presents an attractive entry point.OTLK released top-line data from the NORSE-1 study of Lytenava versus Genentech and Roche’s Lucentis in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition that can cause vision loss. In the group receiving OTLK’s therapy, 2 out of 25 (8%) patients reached the primary endpoint (gain of at least 15 letters on best visual acuity assessment), and the group receiving Lucentis had 5 out of 23 (22%) achieve the primary endpoint.Weighing in on this result for Oppenheimer, analyst Leland Gershell points out that even though this was a pivotal trial, it was really more of a clinical experience study to generate use data. In addition, while more Lucentis patients reached the primary endpoint, the analyst mentions that the comparator arm included about twice as many treatment-naïve and/or worse baseline vision patients, which favored Lucentis.The company stated that over 15 letter improvements at month 11 were “equivocal among treatment naïve subjects,” and trended better for Lytenava among those with baseline visual acuity of less than 67 letters, versus 44% on Lucentis.Gershell added, “We believe the results support Lytenava's prospects in the ongoing U.S. NORSE-2 trial in wet AMD, which is well-powered to show efficacy superiority to Lucentis.” Along with the sufficient sample size for statistical powering, NORSE-2 will stratify according to certain baseline characteristics, exclude patients with better than 20/50 vision and enroll only treatment-naïve patients. As Lytenava is positioned to play a meaningful role in the multi-billion dollar retinal disease market, a licensing agreement or partnership isn’t out of the question, in Gershell’s opinion. To this end, he recommends investors snap up shares before the NORSE-2 readout.Given all of the above, Gershell rates OTLK an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with an $8 price target. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 947%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been published in the last three months. Therefore, OLTK has a Strong Buy consensus rating. With the average price target clocking in at $6.33, the upside potential lands at 729%. (See OLTK stock analysis on TipRanks)Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)As one of the top regenerative medicine companies, Organogenesis Holdings focuses on empowering healing through the development of products for the wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. With the price per share landing at $3.85, Oppenheimer says now is the time to pull the trigger.Firm analyst Steven Lichtman counts himself as a fan. Even though sales declined 29% year-over-year in April, trends began to improve in May as healthcare facilities started to reopen. By June, over 90% of ORGO customer accounts were open and all were accepting new patients.As a result, Q2 2020 sales of $69 million blew expectations out of the water. Additionally, despite COVID-related headwinds, management reinstated its original 2020 sales guidance of $273-$277 million, which would reflect a 5-6% year-over-year gain.Going forward, Lichtman cites Affinity, the company's fresh amniotic membrane for wound care and surgical, as a key point of strength. Following the transition to a new contract manufacturer and subsequent re-launch in 1H20, the analyst sees a strong tailwind.On top of this, the ramp of NuShield, a dehydrated placental allograft, and NovaChor, the first fresh chorion membrane, could drive significant upside. Lichtman added, “Management also highlighted the benefits of its product breadth as customers are increasingly looking to reduce the number of vendors they use.”ORGO believes that its product mix could drive margin expansion. “ORGO's amniotic portfolio is a significant contributor given it is a high margin product, and a major growth component for the company. Consolidation of several facilities is also expected to drive ~300 basis point margin improvement,” Litchman said.It should be noted that since the pass-through reimbursement reinstatement in Q4 2018, ORGO has been taking steps to drive PuraPly (its medical device designed for acute and chronic wound management across a wide variety of wound types) beyond pass-through. These efforts include increasing physician office penetration, enhancing clinical data, the addition of PuraPly products and line extensions and launching smaller sizes priced under the bundle. Calling these efforts “near-term offsets,” Lichtman thinks they represent “potential upsides to expectations.”Everything that ORGO has going for it convinced Lichtman to rate the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) alongside a $9 price target. This figure suggests 134% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Lichtman’s track record, click here)All in all, other analysts echo Lichtman’s sentiment. 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $8.67, the upside potential comes in at 126%. (See ORGO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Analyst Sees Disconnect Between Share Price, EV Company's Fundamentals

    The unprecedented run-up in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has made sell-side analyst wary about its future trajectory.The Tesla Analyst: Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained an Underperform rating on Tesla. The Tesla Thesis: Tesla shares have risen 348% year-to-date versus a 7% advance by the S&P 500 Index during the same time period, Gill said in a Monday note. During two critical points in time for the shares -- the July 2019-March 2020 timeframe and March 2020 until now -- Street estimates did not move in step with the stock price, the analyst said.In some cases, the estimates actually declined, he said.Between July 2019 and March 2020, when the stock appreciated by 386%, consensus estimates for calendar year 2020 revenue increased by only 4%, while non-GAAP EPS estimates fell by 36%, Gill said.From March 2020 until now, the stock -- though it bottomed at $72 during the March sell-off -- resumed its rally and has appreciated 490%, the analyst said.This compares to a 12% increase in calendar year 2021 revenue consensus estimates and a 25% increase in non-GAAP EPS estimates, he said. This has created a further disconnect between the price and the stock's underlying fundamentals, Gill said. Related Link: Todd Gordon's Tesla Options Trade A 10-year, discounted cash flow-based intrinsic analysis of Tesla shares would present a fair picture, Gill said, by stretching beyond the quarter-by-quarter outlook for a stock that's touted as a secular long-term story.A total 10-year sales compounded annual growth rate of 21% to 2029 is likely, the analyst said.The growth rate would imply that Tesla would become the No. 1 car manufacturer by units sold at about 4 million cars at a blended ASP of $41,000, he said. The DCF analysis yields a share price of $365, or 14% downside when discounting back to today's levels, Gill said. "In the relative near-term (CY22), even when applying a leading tech P/E multiple of 50x on a bull-case EPS estimate, we derive a share price of $330 or 24% downside from current levels." TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were adding 1.93% to $442.38. Related Link: Tesla Analyst: China 'Star of the Show,' Automaker Set To Beat Q3 Delivery Forecast Photo courtesy of Tesla. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Sep 2020BairdMaintainsNeutral Sep 2020Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Tesla Has State Government Invite For Giga, R&D Hub In Bangalore * Tesla Analyst: Seasonality Makes Spike In Q4 Deliveries Unlikely(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Where Will the World’s Next Giant Gold Discovery Be?

    Despite gold’s incredible performance this year, there have been a relatively small number of new discoveries, but a new hotspot could change that trend

  • Silicon Valley Pay Cuts Ignite Tech-Industry Covid-19 Tensions

    Tech workers fleeing the San Francisco Bay Area to work remotely amid the pandemic are being asked to take pay cuts of 15% or more, as tech companies make cost-of-living adjustments.

  • DraftKings Analyst: Stock Could Hit $100 With Legal California Sports Betting

    A new DraftKings analyst is bullish on the potential for a larger legal sports betting market in the U.S.The DraftKings Analyst: Benjamin Chaiken initiated coverage of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) with an Outperform rating and $76 price target.The DraftKings Takeaways: The growth story associated with DraftKings is "still in its infancy," Chaiken said in a Monday initiation note.One of the key drivers for DraftKings is an anticipated acceleration of sports betting legalization following COVID-19, the analyst said.States are looking to fill budget gaps, which Chaiken said will make it compelling for states to legalize sports betting. "DraftKings has access to only 18% of the population with mobile betting and line of sight opportunity to a few other states." California represents 12% of the U.S. population, and along with Texas and Florida, could provide upside for DraftKings, the analyst said.Credit Suisse's $100 "blue sky" price target for DraftKings accounts for California being added to the mix, he said. DraftKings is undervalued versus peers and remains the only pure play mobile sports betting company in the U.S, Chaiken said. "While there is concern over valuation by some in the investment community, we don't think that it fully captures the accelerating growth pipeline available to DKNG or the earlier stage in its own lifecycle relative to peers."DKNG Price Action: DraftKings shares were up 7.19% Monday to $52.33. Latest Ratings for DKNG DateFirmActionFromTo Oct 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform Oct 2020Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold Oct 2020Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for DKNG View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * DraftKings Falls On Share Offering, NFL Uncertainty * Sports Betting Apps Have Low Awareness Despite Large Advertising Spend: Survey(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Xilinx Acquisition Could Further Cement AMD’s Status as a Chip Powerhouse

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been breathing down rivals Intel and Nvidia’s neck for a while, and it looks as if the traditionally smaller chipmaker is not about to back off any time soon.AMD is reportedly in advanced talks for a $30 billion takeover of semiconductor peer Xilinx (XLNX). Apparently, barring any kinks in the process, an agreement could be sealed even as early as this week.Xilinx makes field programmable gate array (FPGA) chips, which it pioneered back in the 1980s. With over $3 billion in annual sales, the company leads the flexible chips’ market.These are used in several segments across the semiconductor industry, including cloud computing, 5G network infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann believes the deal makes sense for AMD. The 5-star analyst argues “given Xilinx shares have been relatively distressed” over the past 18 months, the “valuation is actually quite reasonable.”Considering the industry’s pivot over the last two years toward AI centered tech, alongside Nvidia’s recent Mellanox acquisition and anticipated takeover of UK-based chip designer Arm, Mosesmann believes the move is one which keeps AMD competitive in a changing landscape.“AMD's move is strategic and at the same time necessary to counter data center dynamics that a strong CPU and GPU portfolio is not alone enough to stay in the game longer term. Xilinx brings exposure, relationships, and secular power for AMD in networking, acceleration (great inferencing positioning) and storage growth vectors, edge strength, and, importantly, diversification into 5G, industrial, and automotive segments that we see adding as much as 50% $TAM for the company,” Mosesmann opined. Accordingly, Mosesmann’s rating on AMD stays a Buy, while the $120 price target stays put, too. Upside from current levels is a healthy 42%. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 12 Buys, 13 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. With an average price target of $84.04, the Street anticipates shares to stay range-bound for now. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Amazon, J&J, Apple and JPMorgan - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

    Johnson & Johnson pauses its trial of a Covid-19 vaccine following an unexplained illness in a patient; Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 on Tuesday and Amazon kicks off Prime Day; JPMorgan Chase reports earnings.

  • Wealth Management Companies You Can Trust, According To Their Clients

    When you pick a wealth manager, you want one who'll treat you fairly and honestly. These wealth management companies earned top trust ratings in a survey

  • Exxon and Chevron Should Merge, Analyst Argues

    A merger would allow the oil giants to cut costs, reduce capital expenses, and support a healthy dividend.