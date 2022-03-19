French police charge seven in Netflix ‘Lupin’ set heist

French authorities have charged seven individuals allegedly involved in last month’s Lupin robbery , according to the BBC . On February 25th, some 20 masked thieves broke onto the set of the popular Netflix production while it was filming in a Parisian suburb and stole approximately $330,000 worth of equipment. The perpetrators set off mortar-style fireworks to carry out the heist, but thankfully none of the cast and crew on set at the time, including star Omar Sy, were injured.

Police charged the seven individuals with armed robbery as part of an organized gang. French authorities are holding three of the accused in custody and the other four under judicial supervision. The youngest of the group is 13 years old. Police said they recovered some of the equipment stolen during the heist and are still searching for everyone involved in the incident. Lupin isn’t the only Netflix project to fall victim to a robbery this year. Just one day before, thieves made off with more than $200,000 worth of antique props after breaking into vehicles used for the production of The Crown.