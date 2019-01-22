French regulator fines Google $57 million for GDPR violations

Twitter More

Brace yourselves: The GDPR fines are coming.

France's National Data Protection Commission (CNIL) has fined Google 50 million euros ($56.8 million) for breaching the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules, the regulator announced on Monday.

After receiving complaints from two associations — None Of Your Business (NOYB) and La Quadrature du Net (LQDN), the CNIL found that Google has violated GDPR rules in two ways.

First, the organization found that Google provided information to users in a non-transparent way.

