The French Wolf in Cashmere Tears Into Tiffany After Deal Sours

(Bloomberg) -- Bernard Arnault has proven once more that he relishes a good fight.

France’s wealthiest man attempted to pull out of a high-profile transaction this week when LVMH, the luxury conglomerate he controls, announced that it was dropping its planned purchase of U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. The collapse of the biggest takeover in the industry swiftly turned ugly, with Tiffany accusing LVMH of having “unclean hands” and the French side hitting back by saying the U.S. company was poorly run.

Adding to the drama, Arnault didn’t just walk away from the $16 billion prize. By getting a helping hand from the French government -- which the company says essentially demanded the deal be postponed -- Arnault underscored his reach into the highest political echelons. The move showed his willingness to spring a surprise on opponents to get his way.

But Arnault appears to have made up his mind about Tiffany largely alone, an unusual move in a takeover brimming with expensive lawyers and advisers. Instead, the 71-year-old cut out some of his closest aides in the deal, according to people familiar with the situation.

This account is based on interviews with people close to LVMH and the Tiffany accord, who spoke on condition of anonymity discussing private deliberations. LVMH and Tiffany declined to comment for this story.

Small Team

Besides Arnault, only a small group of executives, including Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony and Managing Director Antonio Belloni were part of the inner circle to chart a path forward, one of the people said. By contrast, most of the external advisers were left guessing what the next move might be, other people said.

The Tiffany dust-up is emblematic of Arnault’s mercurial management style, honed over decades of assembling by far the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, from Champagne to Dior haute couture to sturdy Rimowa suitcases and luxury hotels. Into that bouquet of high-end brands, Arnault wanted to inject Tiffany, giving him a rare shot at owning a recognizable name in the still-splintered jewelry market and a bigger footprint in North America.

It all started out amicably in November when the deal was announced. Arnault spoke of Tiffany as an American icon and an emblematic brand. The approach came just weeks after the billionaire flew to Texas to join President Donald Trump at the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory.

For Tiffany, joining the Arnault family promised access to a powerful branding machine, which has helped elevate smaller or family businesses such as Bulgari or Loro Piana. Buoyant luxury sales provided the lubricant for the deal, with shoppers from Beijing to London to New York pampering themselves with expensive goods.

Boom, Bust

But first the boom and then mutual appreciation fizzled. Within weeks, the global economy, and particularly the luxury-goods industry, were radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world. China locked down, high-rolling shoppers stayed home and boutiques around the world closed up. Spending on diamonds, handbags and furs came to a virtual standstill.

By late March, with much of Europe entering strict lockdown, LVMH began having second thoughts about the price it was willing to pay for Tiffany. It considered buying stock on the market for less than the $135 a share that had been agreed, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, LVMH relented, but the signs were unmistakably there that all was not well in the LVMH-Tiffany marriage.

By June, as the pandemic raged in Tiffany’s U.S. home market, developments suggested that the road was becoming rockier still. The jeweler was granted more leeway by lenders to meet credit obligations. On Aug. 25, LVMH said it reserved the right to fight Tiffany’s decision to extend the closing deadline, the clearest sign yet that the relationship had soured. Two weeks later, Arnault went public and dropped the bomb.

Huge Wealth

The letter from the French foreign ministry asking LVMH to delay the deal was dated Aug. 31, but Tiffany’s chairman only heard about the letter on Sept. 8, a person familiar with the situation said.

Tiffany was permitted to view the non-translated foreign affairs letter in Paris, but it was only given a few minutes and couldn’t take photos, the person said -- equating the treatment to only having a brief glance at the Mona Lisa at the Louvre before being ushered along.

Story continues