U.S. Bonds Smashed by Trade Boost as French Yields Go Above Zero

(Bloomberg) -- Things are so bad in the bond markets that some yields are turning positive.

The brightening trade outlook is putting a dent in global bond markets, with U.S. Treasury rates climbing to the highest level in three months and the pile of negative-yielding debt shrinking.

Fresh signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks pushed the 10-year Treasury yield up by as much as 12 basis points to 1.94%, while the 30-year rate topped 2.40% ahead of a much anticipated long-bond sale. In Europe, rates on benchmark 10-year French and Belgian securities climbed back above 0% for the first time in months, while globally the stock of bonds with sub-zero yields has shrunk to around $12.5 trillion.

It’s a stark contrast to the summer, when investors seemed willing to pay to hold bonds in order to insulate their portfolios from the economic harm reaped by the trade war. That shows signs of mending now, with China’s Ministry of Commerce saying an agreement had been reached to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods.

“Much of the rise can be attributed to optimism toward a U.S.-China trade deal,” said Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV in London. “Given the magnitude of the move higher in rates, things threaten to take on a life of their own.”

There is growing optimism in the market that progress in trade talks and a package of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve may have helped to stave off an incoming U.S. recession for a while longer. In Europe too, there has been a change of reins at the top of the European Central Bank, with President Christine Lagarde widely expected to keep banging the drum for fiscal easing.

The number of companies that have bonds with a negative yield has also halved since the end of August, with 191 still offering a rate below 0%. Two borrowers delayed euro bond sales, as a record-setting flood of activity overwhelmed investor appetite. That’s helped the stock of negative-yielding investment-grade debt fall by about a third since the $17 trillion peak in August.

While rising borrowing costs are bad for issuers, they do help savers and ease the strain on pension funds, which have struggled to match liabilities in the negative-yield world. Banks too have been punished by negative rates.

The yield on French 10-year bonds rose nine basis points to 0.05%, having touched a record low of minus 0.45% in August, while those on their Belgian equivalents were also nine basis points higher, at 0.04%. Italian benchmark bond yields surged as much as 15 basis points to 1.15%.

Yields are rising even as the European Central Bank embarks on its second bond-buying program, purchasing 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a month of debt, in a bid to boost anemic growth and inflation.

(Updates with U.S. bond sale in third paragraph, price changes.)

--With assistance from Tasos Vossos.

To contact the reporters on this story: John Ainger in London at jainger@bloomberg.net;James Hirai in London at jhirai3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Dobson at pdobson2@bloomberg.net, William Shaw

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.