Is Frencken Group Limited's (SGX:E28) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Frencken Group's (SGX:E28) stock up by 7.0% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Frencken Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frencken Group is:

9.6% = S$37m ÷ S$390m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Frencken Group's Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

At first glance, Frencken Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 7.6% which we definitely can't overlook. This probably goes some way in explaining Frencken Group's moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Frencken Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Frencken Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Frencken Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains 70% of its profits), it seems that Frencken Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Frencken Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 33%. As a result, Frencken Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 10% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Frencken Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

