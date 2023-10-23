Frencken Group (SGX:E28) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Frencken Group (SGX:E28), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Frencken Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = S$38m ÷ (S$689m - S$264m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Frencken Group has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Machinery industry average of 6.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Frencken Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Frencken Group Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Frencken Group. The company has employed 61% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.0%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Frencken Group's ROCE

In summary, Frencken Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 225% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Frencken Group you'll probably want to know about.

