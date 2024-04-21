Frencken Group's (SGX:E28) Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.0228

Frencken Group Limited (SGX:E28) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to SGD0.0228 on the 15th of May. This means that the annual payment is 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Frencken Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Frencken Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 86.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.014 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.0228. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Frencken Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Frencken Group could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Frencken Group's Dividend

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Frencken Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

