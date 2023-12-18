Frenkel Topping Group Plc's (LON:FEN) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.6x Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 15x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Frenkel Topping Group as its earnings have been falling quicker than most other companies. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

See our latest analysis for Frenkel Topping Group

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Frenkel Topping Group will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Frenkel Topping Group's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Frenkel Topping Group would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 3.7%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 96% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 35% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Frenkel Topping Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

Story continues

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Frenkel Topping Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Frenkel Topping Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Frenkel Topping Group's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.