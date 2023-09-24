Frenship student Cade Clark was recently announced as a finalist for the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition for his restoration of a vintage 1954 John Deere 70LP tractor.

Cade, who is representing Frenship FFA, is one of 12 finalists selected from across the nation.

“I am extremely proud to see these young adults take it upon themselves to put hundreds and even thousands of hours towards restoring this beautiful agricultural machinery,” said Rachel Whitlow-Pullem, trade show specialist for Chevron. “Every student, finalist or not, should consider themselves a winner for being able to overcome the obstacles in restoring these important pieces of American history.”

Finalist presentations will take place in person Nov. 2 and 3 in Indianapolis, co-located with the 2023 FFA National Expo, where the winner will be announced and more than $20,000 in prizes will be awarded.

Cade Clark, representing Frenship FFA in Lubbock, with the 1954 John Deere 70LP Standard he worked to restore.

The public can vote online for "Fan Favorite" through Oct. 27.

The Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) is a STEM initiative designed to foster hands-on learning, critical thinking, and teamwork among high school students, while also celebrating the rich heritage of agricultural machinery, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Frenship student finalist for vintage tractor restoration contest