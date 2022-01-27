U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

UPDATE -- Frequence Empowers TV Advertising Companies to Sell More Linear Inventory

Frequence
2 min read

New, Unique Features Deliver Value for Midco

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, announced today the launch of a unique and groundbreaking new suite of features that enable television advertising companies to sell and report their owned-and-operated linear TV inventory in one comprehensive dashboard with the same analytics and granular data as their digital campaigns.

“In recent years, media companies selling linear TV have increasingly found themselves adding more and more digital extensions, rather than more of their own inventory,” said Oliver Jacob, President of Frequence. “Our first-to-market suite of features for linear TV reporting enables advertisers to provide all of the scheduling and analytics that used to only be available with digital executions.”

The new linear TV features have most recently been adopted by communications company Midco, which has used the platform to report on thousands of local-advertiser TV schedules and digital extension campaigns since launching in 2021.

“We’ve been looking for a solution to help us sell more of our owned and operated inventory for years, and now we finally have it,” said Shauna Wimer, Director of Advertising Sales at Midco. “The new linear TV planning and reporting features from Frequence have helped us put our own inventory on the same level as the digital extensions we sell, which satisfies our advertisers and our stakeholders.”

The new features are compatible with SmartProposal, Frequence’s AI-powered media proposal and automation platform. Built upon Frequence’s end-to-end workflow, creative, and campaign management platform, SmartProposal analyzes millions of data points from thousands of media campaigns to generate intelligent and focused marketing campaign proposals that enable media sellers to close more linear TV + digital business and generate more revenue.

About Frequence
Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

Media Contact:
Hugh S. Moore
Broadsheet Communications for Frequence
hugh@broadsheetcomms.com


