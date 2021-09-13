U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.25
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,769.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,503.25
    +61.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.50
    +16.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.58
    +0.86 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.55
    +0.75 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0950
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,509.01
    -1,462.12 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.01
    -73.74 (-6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,067.34
    +38.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Frequency Counter Market |Anritsu Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Texas Instruments Inc. among others to contribute to the market growth| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frequency counter market in the Semiconductor Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 611.94 mn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the frequency counter market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 7.03%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frequency Counter Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frequency Counter Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anritsu Corp., B and K Precision Corp., Berkeley Nucleonics Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., ORBIS TECNOLOGIA ELECTRICA SA, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand from LTE technology and growth of the global connected cars market will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frequency Counter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Frequency Counter Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45459

Frequency Counter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Frequency Counter Market size

  • Frequency Counter Market trends

  • Frequency Counter Market industry analysis

Market trend such as the growing partnership with value chain members is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the necessity for low-cost and multiple-technology solutions may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frequency counter market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

IGBT Market Report -The IGBT market has the potential to grow by USD 5.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.08%. Download a free sample report now!

Probe Card Market Report -The probe card market has the potential to grow by USD 992.27 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 8.79%. Download a free sample report now!

Frequency Counter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frequency counter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the frequency counter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the frequency counter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frequency counter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Bench-top - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Handheld - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Anritsu Corp.

  • B and K Precision Corp.

  • Berkeley Nucleonics Corp.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • National Instruments Corp.

  • OMRON Corp.

  • ORBIS TECNOLOGIA ELECTRICA SA

  • Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frequency-counter-market-anritsu-corp-schneider-electric-se-texas-instruments-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-technavio-301374922.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Stocks correction of 5%-10% likely by year end - Deutsche survey

    LONDON (Reuters) -An equity market correction of 5%-10% by the end of the year was the majority prediction in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank on Monday, in the latest sign of market caution that the equity bull run will end. According to the report, conducted from Sept. 7-9 and covering over 550 market professionals globally, 58% of respondents said they expected an equity sell-off by the end of the year. Helped by vast amounts of stimulus from central banks, stocks have surged from the lows they reached in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic spooked markets and triggered a sharp drop in equities.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Traders Await U.S. CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares and U.S. futures climbed ahead of critical U.S. inflation data this week that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields were little changed.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced after the indexes ended last week in the red. Energy companies led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 gauge as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Industrial metals ro

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Zoom, Apple, Chevron, Oracle, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Apple unveils the new iPhone 13, plus investor days from Chevron, Zoom Video, Cisco, and more. Plus, August CPI inflation data, retail sales, and business and consumer sentiment.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Income investors have an extra reason to be patient with their holdings since reinvested dividends can amplify their overall returns. In my view, Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are attractive options that meet that criterion. As the world's third-largest retailer (behind Walmart and Amazon), Costco's dominant industry position gives it a lot of staying power.