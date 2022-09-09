Frequency Electronics Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results Conference Call: Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022, on Tuesday September 13, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



This call is being webcast by Webcast@issuersdirect.com and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com. Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 888-506-0062. International callers may dial 973-528-0011. Callers should provide participant access code: 743477 or ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 46545). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through December 13, 2022.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Thomas McClelland, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

Telephone: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000 WEBSITE: www.freqelec.com



