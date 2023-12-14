Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 12, 2023

Thomas McClelland: Thank you, and good afternoon everyone. From a financial point of view, as was the case last quarter, we have encouraging numbers to report. And I continue to be confident that we're on a sustainable path of growth and profitability. We have a lot of exciting new business and are confident in our ability to execute profitably going forward. As everyone should be aware, we publicly announced three relatively large contracts, one right after the other during the month of November. These contracts were a long time in the making, and originally we anticipated getting under contract much sooner. However, in the end, this occurred after the close of Q2. Because these contracts have been anticipated for some time, we've been able to prepare ahead of time and are thus in an excellent position to hit the ground running so to speak.

We have every reason to be confident in our ability to execute these programs successfully. In addition, we anticipate additional smaller contracts to be coming online over the next few weeks/months. And we will make public announcements as appropriate. All in all, we're experiencing significant growth and have good reason to believe that this trend will continue going forward. Let me briefly highlight the financial results before Steve fills you in on the details. Revenue, gross margin, and operating income are all up compared to Q2 of last fiscal year and holding steady compared to Q1 of this year. The backlog is holding steady at around $50 million at the end of Q2 and is anticipated to grow significantly based on the new orders that we got in November.

So in summary, I believe our efforts have put us on a sustainable positive trajectory of growth in our core business. The company remains committed to achieving sustained profitability and cash generation going forward. At this point, I'd like to turn things over to Steve Bernstein, our CFO, who will go through the numbers in a lot more detail.

Steve Bernstein: Thank you, Tom, and good afternoon. For the six months ended October 31, 2023, consolidated revenue was $25.9 million compared to $17.2 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The components of revenue are as follows. Revenue from commercial and US Government satellite programs was approximately $9.5 million or 37% compared to $7.8 million or 46% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. Revenues on satellite payload contracts are recognized primarily under the percentage of completion method and are recorded only in the FEI New York segment. Revenues from non-space, US Government, and DOD customers, which are recorded in both the FEI New York and FER Zyfer segments, were $15.8 million compared to $8 million in the same period of the prior fiscal year and accounted for approximately 58% of consolidated revenue compared to 47% for the prior fiscal year.

Other commercial industrial revenue was $1.4 million for the six months ending October 31st, ‘23 and ‘22. The significant increase in revenue for the period compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year was related to contract awards, resolution of technical problems from the previous fiscal year, and improvements made by management. For the sixth month ended October 31, ‘23, gross margin and gross margin rate increased as compared to the same period of fiscal year ‘23. The gross margin dollar increased as a direct result of increase in revenue. The gross margin rate increased significantly due to the fact that many of the technical challenges faced in the prior fiscal year have been resolved and as a result the related programs are now moving forward and running more efficiently.

Previous programs that sustained lower margins due to technical issues are near completion or have completed. For the six months ending October 31, ‘23 and ‘22, SG&A expenses were approximately 19% and 23% respectively of consolidated revenue. The percentage of consolidated revenue decreased 5% due to an increase in sales for the six months ending October 31st, ‘23 as compared to the six months ending October 31st, ‘22. The increase in SG&A expense for the six months ending October 31st, ‘23 as compared to the prior year period was largely due to an increase in professional fees, payroll, and associated costs. R&D expense for the six months ending October 31st, ‘23 decreased to $1.3 million from $1.7 million for the six months period ending October 31st, ‘22, a decrease of $400,000 and were approximately 5% and 10% respectively of consolidated revenue.

R&D decrease for the six months ending October 31, ‘23 was primarily due to a shift of employees between production and development depending upon availability, scheduling, and necessity. The company plans to continue to invest in R&D in the future to keep its products at a state of the art. For the six months ending October 31, ‘23, the company recorded operating income of $3 million compared to an operating loss of $5.4 million in the prior year. Operating income increased due to a combination of increase in revenue, gross margin, and the effects of cost-cutting measures instituted by management that began in fiscal year ‘23. Other income can be derived from reclaiming of metals, refunds, interest on deferred trust assets or the sale of fixed assets, interest expenses related to deferred compensation payments made to retired employees.

This yields pre-tax income of approximately $2.9 million compared to a $5.4 million pre-tax loss for the prior fiscal year. For the six months ending October 31, ‘23, the company recorded a tax provision of $13,000 compared to $2,000 for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Consolidated net income for the six-month ending October 31, ‘23 was $2.8 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a $5.4 million loss, or $0.58 per share in the previous fiscal year. Our fully funded backlog at the end of October ‘23 was approximately $50 million compared to $56 million for the previous fiscal year ending April 30, 2023. The company's balance sheet continues to reflect a strong working capital position of approximately $25 million at October 31st, ’23, and a current ratio of approximately 2 to 1.

Additionally, the company is debt free. The company believes that its liquidity is adequate to meet its operating and investing needs for the next 12 months and the foreseeable future. I will turn the call back to Tom and we look for your questions soon.

Thomas McClelland: Thanks Steve. We will now turn things over for any questions.

