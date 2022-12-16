U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.44
    -1.67 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    -0.0039 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7140
    -1.0260 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,865.25
    -523.04 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Frequency Electronics Schedules Conference Call for Tuesday December 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET; Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Financial Results; and Delays Issuing Earning Release and Filing Related Form 10-Q

Frequency Electronics, Inc.
·8 min read

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold its conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Frequency Electronics is delaying the issuance of its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022, and the filling of its related Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The delay is related to the identification of errors in the presentation and calculation of contract assets and contract liabilities in the audited consolidated financial statements as of April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, which were included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 14, 2022 (the “Prior Filing”). Specifically, the Prior Filing did not include a note to the financial statements explaining that the Company had amended its presentation of contract assets and contract liabilities for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, from a net basis presentation to a gross basis presentation, as required by United States generally accepted accounting principles. Aside from this missing explanatory note to the consolidated financial statements and immaterial adjustments to correct a calculation error with respect to the presentation and disclosure of contract assets and contract liabilities for year ended April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, in the Prior Filing, as detailed below, no other changes, adjustments or revisions will be made to the Prior Filing. With respect to the immaterial adjustments, contract assets and contract liabilities should have been reduced by $1.1 million as of April 30, 2022 and increased by $1.8 million as of April 30, 2021 on the consolidated balance sheets; contract assets should have been increased by $2.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2022 and decreased by $2.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2021 on the consolidated statements of cash flows; and contract liabilities should have been decreased by $2.9 million for the year ended April 30, 2022 and increased by $2.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2021 on the consolidated statements of cash flows. Accordingly, the restatement of the Prior Filing will reflect the following adjustments:

 

April 30, 2022

 

April 30, 2021

 

As Filed

Adjustment

Revised

 

As Filed

Adjustment

Revised

Consolidated Balance Sheets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract Assets

$

9,977

 

$

(1,120

)

$

8,857

 

 

$

12,640

 

$

1,820

 

$

14,460

 

Total Current Assets

 

57,130

 

 

(1,120

)

 

56,010

 

 

 

59,371

 

 

1,820

 

 

61,191

 

Total Assets

 

85,880

 

 

(1,120

)

 

84,760

 

 

 

96,708

 

 

1,820

 

 

98,528

 

Contract Liabilities

 

12,218

 

 

(1,120

)

 

11,098

 

 

 

10,692

 

 

1,820

 

 

12,512

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

22,981

 

 

(1,120

)

 

21,861

 

 

 

18,789

 

 

1,820

 

 

20,609

 

Total Liabilities

 

39,192

 

 

(1,120

)

 

38,072

 

 

 

41,299

 

 

1,820

 

 

43,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract Assets

$

2,306

 

$

2,940

 

$

5,246

 

 

$

(2,180

)

$

(2,315

)

$

(4,495

)

Contract Liabilities

 

1,526

 

 

(2,940

)

 

(1,414

)

 

 

7,185

 

 

2,315

 

 

9,500

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

4,036

 

 

-

 

 

4,036

 

 

 

12,157

 

 

-

 

 

12,157

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to these errors, the Prior Filing should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, as a result of these errors, the Company determined that material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting existed as of April 30, 2022, and continued to exist as of July 31, 2022. Accordingly, the Company management’s previous reports on internal control over financial reporting and the evaluation of its disclosure controls and procedures as of April 30, 2022, and July 31, 2022, should also no longer be relied upon.

The Company will file a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the SEC, which allows the Company to extend the deadline to file its Form 10-Q by up to five calendar days. The Company plans to promptly amend and restate its Prior Filing.

Preliminary Second Quarter Financial Results

The Company does not believe that the errors discussed above impact the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, ended October 31, 2022. Accordingly, while the Company is still reviewing and finalizing its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results, it is able to provide certain preliminary results.

The Company expects to report the following for the three months ended October 31, 2022:

  • revenues of approximately $9.0 million, as compared to revenues of approximately $12.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and revenues of approximately $8.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022;

  • operating loss of approximately $2.3 million, as compared to operating income of approximately $303,000 for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and operating loss of approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022; and

  • a net loss of approximately $2.3 million, as compared to net income of approximately $497,000 for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and a net loss of approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022.

Additionally, the Company expects to report consolidated funded backlog of approximately $56 million as of October 31, 2022, as compared to approximately $40 million as of April 30, 2022 and as of July 31, 2022.

These are preliminary results based on current expectations and are still under review and subject to change. Actual results may differ.

Conference Call for Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

The second quarter financial results conference call is being webcast by Webcast@issuersdirect.com and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com. Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 888-506-0062. International callers may dial 973-528-0011. Callers should provide participant access code: 113502 or ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 877-481-4010 (domestic), or 919-882-2331 (international), for one week following the call (replay passcode: 47314). Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through March 19, 2023.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the estimated impact of the error corrections on the Company’s historical financial results, the timing of the amended Prior Filing, management’s conclusion that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as of April 30, 2022 and that continued to exist as of July 31, 2022, management’s ongoing evaluation of the impact of the restatement on its internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures and anticipated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results, including the Company’s expectations regarding materiality or significance, the restatement’s quantitative effects, the effectiveness of the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures, the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and the anticipated financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the risk that additional or different information may become known prior to the expected filing with the SEC of the periodic reports described herein or that other subsequent events may occur that would require the Company to make additional adjustments to its financial statements or delay the filing of the corrected or future periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information: Dr. Thomas McClelland, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer;

Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TELEPHONE:

 

(516) 794-4500 ext.5000

     

WEBSITE:

www.freqelec.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • Krispy Kreme stock slides downward after investor day outlook

    Shares of Krispy Kreme moved to the downside after the company's investor day outlook failed to impress investors.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • Why Ford Shares Are Sinking Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) stock is sinking today, and ironically it may be all about its early electric vehicle (EV) success. Ford shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 6.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET. Ford is ending the week on a down note, even though the company announced some big news this week.

  • 14 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of ARK Investment Management and its hedge fund performance, skip directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. ARK Investment Management is one of the most renowned investment management firms in the […]

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • Buy Nvidia and These 2 Other Chip Stocks, Analyst Says. They Are Set to Rise Next Year.

    Bernstein highlights three semiconductor companies that the firm says have the best product outlooks.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.

  • Apple Stock Breaks Below Key Support.

    Apple stock broke key support and is continuing to struggle. Here are the must-know levels going forward.