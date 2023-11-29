Frequency Exchange Insider Buyers Net CA$57k Despite 48% Stock Decline

Insiders who bought Frequency Exchange Corp. (CVE:FREQ) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 48% loss. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of CA$225.7k is now worth CA$282.8k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frequency Exchange

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Keith Pyne bought CA$189k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.10 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.12), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$226k for 2.36m shares. But insiders sold 25.00k shares worth CA$2.5k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Frequency Exchange insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Frequency Exchange Insiders Traded Recently?

There was some insider buying at Frequency Exchange over the last quarter. Chairman & CEO Stephen Davis bought CA$8.5k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Frequency Exchange Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 16% of Frequency Exchange shares, worth about CA$1.3m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frequency Exchange Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Frequency Exchange insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Frequency Exchange (5 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

