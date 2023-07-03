Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 60%, while individual investors hold 16%

Key Insights

Significant control over Frequentis by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

60% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Frequentis Group Holding GmbH)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 60% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 16% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Frequentis, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frequentis?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Frequentis. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Frequentis' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Frequentis is not owned by hedge funds. Frequentis Group Holding GmbH is currently the largest shareholder, with 60% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. B & C Industrieholding GmbH is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Johannes Bardach holds about 8.1% of the company stock. Johannes Bardach, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of Supervisory Board.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Frequentis

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Frequentis AG. It has a market capitalization of just €366m, and insiders have €30m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 10% stake in Frequentis. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 60%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Frequentis you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

