Frequentis (ETR:FQT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.24

Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of June to €0.24. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Frequentis' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Frequentis was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 34.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 11%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Frequentis Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 4 years was €0.15 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Frequentis has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

We Could See Frequentis' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Frequentis has grown earnings per share at 8.1% per year over the past five years. Frequentis definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Frequentis Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Frequentis stock.

