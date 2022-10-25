U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.34
    +62.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,837.20
    +337.58 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.69
    +50.29 (+2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    +0.41 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0191 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9170
    -1.1030 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,257.71
    +912.14 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.10
    +27.70 (+6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Fresenius CEO signals realignment, confirms call with Elliott - FAZ newspaper

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Fresenius headquarters in in Bad Homburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Newly appointed Fresenius CEO Michael Sen said that the company's debt-financed growth strategy cannot continue, in an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's Wednesday edition.

"In the past everything grew and there were returns. But this model is no longer viable," Sen said, laying out his realignment of the firm following his appointment on Oct. 1.

Regarding Elliott Investment Management's stake in the company announced last week, Sen said: "We have already been in contact with Elliott."

Fresenius management will include the opinion of investors regarding the future of the company in its considerations, he said, adding that no banks had been mandated for the sale of its hospital operator Helios.

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by)

