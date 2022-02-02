Fresenius Kidney Care Wins Award for New Home Dialysis Digital Training Platform

Next Generation Patient Educational Experience Aims to Improve Successful Starts on Home Dialysis

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care the dialysis services division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), today announced it has been awarded two coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze Awards for Excellence in Technology for its recently launched home dialysis digital training platform.

The next generation platform for peritoneal dialysis (PD) called the PD Patient Education Experience won in the categories for "Best Advance in Content Management Technology" and "Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology." This resource, accessible through the company's PatientHub is a comprehensive, virtual home therapy training program that complements the in-person training between a nephrology nurse and PD patient. It is currently available in English and soon will be available in Spanish.

"Through this new PD Education Experience, patients receive detailed and consistent training that is customized to their individual needs," said Dr. Dinesh Chatoth, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Kidney Care. "This is vital to improving their confidence and ability to perform PD at home, while reducing the risk of infections and adverse complications. Ultimately, this means greater patient safety at home and success in long-term PD treatment."

The new PD Patient Education Experience, first launched in 2021, aims to improve the lives of patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD) by increasing their confidence and capability to self-administer PD at home through personalized, detailed training. The Experience is accessed via tablet, and patients have access to a wealth of interactive educational resources including handouts, videos, and checkpoint activities to show their learning progress.

To date, over 8,500 patients have registered to use the PD Education Experience platform through PatientHub, and as many as 600 new users are being added each week. By centralizing this PD training platform, along with other patient resources in PatientHub, home dialysis patients can easily document their treatment outcomes, complications, vital signs, view their laboratory results, and more using this tablet-based platform. With Fresenius Kidney Care achieving strong growth in the number of patients transitioning to home therapies, the PD Training Education Experience allows care teams to train patients with more consistency across the company.

"The PD Patient Education Experience has positively impacted patients' lives by providing them the tools to more confidently perform dialysis at home both during and after training," said Michelle Carver, Vice President of Clinical Services Initiatives for Fresenius Kidney Care. "Using a tablet and preloaded curriculum, patients and nurse educators have all the materials needed in one place to facilitate a more consistent and thorough training experience, which remains available on demand to support a patient's care long after training has completed."

A new training experience for home hemodialysis (HHD) is expected to be launched in the first half of 2022. The company aims to have 90 percent of new PD and HHD patients using the Education Experiences by 2025.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides kidney care education, dialysis treatment, and support services to more than 200,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education, and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts.

Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

