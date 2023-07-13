Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (ETR:FME) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's (ETR:FME) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fresenius Medical Care KGaA is:

5.4% = €816m ÷ €15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

At first glance, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.4%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But then again, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 20%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

That being said, we compared Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 3.8% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is FME fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Fresenius Medical Care KGaA Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 41% (where it is retaining 59% of its profits), Fresenius Medical Care KGaA has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 39%. However, Fresenius Medical Care KGaA's ROE is predicted to rise to 7.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Fresenius Medical Care KGaA can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

