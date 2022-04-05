U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.27
    -38.37 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,797.05
    -124.83 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,241.22
    -291.33 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.40
    -35.04 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.86
    -0.42 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.90
    -7.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5880
    +0.8160 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,849.13
    +148.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,078.62
    -19.03 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Fresenius Medical Care Appoints Dr. Amaka Eneanya as Head of Strategy and Operations for Company's Global Medical Office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FME
  • FMS

WALTHAM, Mass., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, announced today the appointment of noted clinical researcher and nephrologist Nwamaka (Amaka) Eneanya, MD as Head of Strategy and Operations for the company's Global Medical Office.

Dr. Nwamaka (Amaka) Eneanya, MD, Head of Strategy and Operations for Fresenius Medical Care
Dr. Nwamaka (Amaka) Eneanya, MD, Head of Strategy and Operations for Fresenius Medical Care

Dr. Eneanya was previously an attending nephrologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania, where she served as Director of Health Equity, Anti-Racism, and Community Engagement in the Nephrology Division. At Fresenius Medical Care she will report directly to the Global Chief Medical Officer and serve on the Global Medical Office Executive Leadership Team.

"As both a board-certified clinician and expert researcher, Dr. Eneanya brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will advance our work in improving outcomes for people living with kidney disease," said Frank Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "Her insights regarding health equity, patient-reported outcomes, and social engagement in healthcare and public health will be key elements to inform our ongoing medical strategy."

Dr. Eneanya is the co-author of a widely cited article which argued that when estimating glomerular filtration (eGFR) equations, it is problematic to assert that organ function differs between individuals whose physical conditions are essentially identical except for their race. Published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association in 2020, the article, along with Dr. Eneanya's extensive scientific advocacy, helped spark a national conversation in the U.S. about removing race from the kidney function algorithm.

The American Society of Nephrology and the National Kidney Foundation subsequently created a joint task force to reassess the inclusion of race in eGFR and its implications for the diagnosis and management of kidney disease patients. The task force, on which Dr. Eneanya served, recently recommended the immediate adoption of a new, race-free eGFR equation.

Dr. Eneanya's research has been supported by the National Institutes of Health and the American Society of Nephrology. She has received numerous accolades including the Radhika Srinivasan Award for Humanism & Professionalism in Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania last year. In 2020, she was recognized as a "40 under 40 Leader in Minority Health" by the National Minority Quality Forum.

A fellow of the American Society of Nephrology, Dr. Eneanya completed her residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and nephrology training at the combined Nephrology Fellowship Program at Massachusetts General Hospital/Brigham and Women's Hospital. She holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University, a medical degree from Meharry Medical College, and a master's degree in public health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.8 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment.

Through its network of 4,171 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 345,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the Company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Media Contact:
Brad Puffer
T 781-699-3331
Brad.Puffer@freseniusmedicalcare.com

(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am)
(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-appoints-dr-amaka-eneanya-as-head-of-strategy-and-operations-for-companys-global-medical-office-301518139.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Teva Canada Charts a New Prescription for Care

    What if there was a better way to support Canadian patients and caregivers and change the way we deliver healthcare? Since 2019, Teva Canada has been committed to supporting the important work of Canada's 8.1M unpaid caregivers through the Caregiver-Friendly Pharmacy (CFP) program. Recognizing the significant challenges experienced by caregivers into the third year of the pandemic, Teva Canada is expanding its focus to uncover new ideas, turning to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregiv

  • 10 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most profitable biotech companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the biotech industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, and go directly to 5 Most Profitable Biotech Companies in the World. The biotechnology sector is estimated to grow from approximately $500 billion […]

  • What This Regulatory Approval Could Mean for Merck

    Japan has approved cancer drug Keytruda's pairing with another drug to treat certain kidney cancer patients.

  • BCLI: Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Deciding on Next Steps for NurOwn®…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BCLI READ THE FULL BCLI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Moving Forward with NurOwn® in ALS BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing NurOwn as a treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company recently published results from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn in Muscle and Nerve

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People It's "Absolutely Critical" to Do This Now

    For the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've been hoping for light at the end of the tunnel. And while we've made incredible progress, there have been serious setbacks. The pandemic has been marked by ups and downs: After the introduction of the Omicron variant led to a surge over the winter, COVID numbers declined rapidly, but now there are some signs of the trend reversing. As of March 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that daily new COVID cases were do

  • PLX: Topline Results from BALANCE

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NYSE:PLX READ THE FULL PLX RESEARCH REPORT Topline Results from BALANCE Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) began the second quarter with good news from its BALANCE trial evaluating PRX-102 against Fabrazyme. In an April 4 th press release , Protalix and partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced topline data from the study. The BALANCE trial met its primary

  • U.S. rolls back use of Vir's drug against new Covid variant

    The U.S. government is distributing fewer doses of an experimental Covid-fighting drug from Vir Biotechnology Inc. after raising doubts about its effectiveness against the latest variant of the deadly viral disease. Vir and GSK have said they are assembling data to show that a higher dose of sotrovimab would work against BA.2. Until then, however, the FDA is excluding sotrovimab's use in states and territories where BA.2 represents more than 50% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections, including California.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Matt Gaetz says Americans with diabetes should lose weight after voting against lowering the price of insulin

    ‘The price of insulin increases as waistlines increase,’ Gaetz wrote in defence of voting against the bill that would cap the price of insulin at $35

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • CDC, stinging from criticism of its handling of the pandemic, announces review and revamp

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to revamp itself following a one-month review by an outside senior federal health official, according to its head, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • Suzanne Somers Swears by This Sexy Activity to Stay Youthful at 75

    There's no doubt about it: Suzanne Somers is aging gracefully. The 75-year-old actor is virtually the same blond bombshell that took on Hollywood more than 50 years ago. While Somers earned fame for her career-defining roles in TV shows like Three's Company and Step by Step, she has stepped back from the spotlight during the past few years (with the exception of a stint on Dancing with the Stars). But along the way, Somers has continued to find success as an author, singer, and infomercial queen

  • Immunocore Eye Cancer Cell Therapy Scores European Approval

    The European Commission (EC) has approved Immunocore Holdings plc's (NASDAQ: IMCR) Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) for HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). Kimmtrak is a novel bispecific protein comprised of a soluble T cell receptor that is fused to an anti-CD3 immune-effector function. The EC approval follows a positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February 2022. The CHMP recommendation of Kimmtrak is based

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • This New COVID Variant Is the Most Unpredictable One Yet

    Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via GettyAfter spreading across Asia and Europe, the BA.2 subvariant of the novel coronavirus is now dominant in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Right now, U.S. COVID cases are at a six-month low. But what happens next in the U.S. and nearby countries is hard to predict. Looking to Europe for hints isn’t enormously helpful because, on that continent, BA.2 has behaved… unpredictably. Indeed, unpredictability might be e

  • The House Legalized Cannabis. Don’t Get Too Excited About Pot’s Senate Prospects.

    The House passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana. Experts say it's likely to stall in the Senate.

  • Learn the signs of a heart attack in women. I did, and it probably saved my life

    North County writer Kathe Tanner shares lessons from her own medical scare last month.

  • Now, the hard part: After graduating from med school at 62, he'll start 3-year residency

    Dr. Michael Butler of New Jersey graduated from medical school at age 62. Now he's embarking on a three-year residency program in family medicine.

  • ACC.22: Medtronic renal denervation system demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction through three years

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22) late-breaking featured clinical research sessions. The data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet.1