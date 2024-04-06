Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €1.19

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of May to €1.19. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fresenius Medical Care's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Fresenius Medical Care's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 130.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Fresenius Medical Care Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €0.77 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.19. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.4% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Fresenius Medical Care's earnings per share has shrunk at 23% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Fresenius Medical Care's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fresenius Medical Care that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

