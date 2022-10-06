U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.89
    +1.13 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    -0.0090 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0154 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1170
    +0.5070 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,044.75
    -60.69 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Fresenius Medical Care Named to Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

·5 min read

FMCNA ranked among top five healthcare companies

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leader in kidney care, was named by Newsweek as one of the country's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces, for the second consecutive year, citing the company's commitment to employees' professional development.

(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am)
(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am)

Newsweek ranked FMCNA No. 5 in healthcare and No. 73 overall. This year's ranking focused on FMCNA's industry-leading achievements in employee development, including the expansion of employee resource groups and professional opportunities.

"Love is an important concept in our company and being recognized again as a Most Loved Workplace shows the commitment we have to building a supportive, inclusive culture," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America and acting president of Fresenius Kidney Care. "Our employees are critically important to our success, and our care teams continue to show love, empathy, and compassion to our patients and one another."

In 2022, FMCNA announced the Caring About Renal Excellence (CARE) Award, which recognizes employees across the nation who excel in any of the company's five clinical pillars: quality and safety, growth, clinical leadership, clinical excellence, and patient experience. This year, the company will present 500 employees with CARE Awards, which include all-expenses-paid trips to professional conferences.

FMCNA leveraged several programs to help employees reach personal and professional goals. Among professional advancement opportunities are an in-house learning and professional development platform called the Academy, where more than 22,000 employees accessed more than 1.7 million program hours in 2021.

FMCNA was the first dialysis provider to establish a professional development program for registered nurses, standardizing a pathway to advancing a nephrology career. The company's tuition reimbursement program allows employees to further their education while continuing to gain hands-on experience in their existing roles. The company also offers a Nephrology Nursing Residency program, which has welcomed 740 pre-licensed nurses to the workforce since its launch in 2020. Its partnership with the National Association of Nephrology Technicians supports education and career development for more than 21,000 technicians.

"This honor shows our employees' belief in FMCNA's core values, and inspires a positive vision for the future," said Valle. "We are proud to support our employees and recognize that they are key to consistently delivering exceptional patient care."

FMCNA also supports employees with more rare benefits such as a $10 per paycheck medical option, caregiving options for elders, kids, and pets, fertility and family building support, and free financial counseling and guidance. The company offers employees expansive healthcare support, including free behavioral healthcare access, free virtual physical therapy programs, virtual counseling options to include text therapy, and gender affirming care. Rally, FMCNA's digital wellness experience, helps 20,000 employees work on healthier eating, sleeping, stress management, and more.

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development benchmark research company. The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website. If you'd like to join our team, please visit https://jobs.fmcna.com/

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

Media Contact:
Fresenius Medical Care
Scott Sayres
Corporate Communications
Scott.Sayres@FreseniusMedicalCare.com
+1 (940) 297-5678

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-named-to-newsweeks-100-most-loved-workplaces-for-second-consecutive-year-301643165.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • One Of Eli Lilly's Most Anticipated Drugs Could Hit The Market Next Year

    Eli Lilly said Thursday it plans to begin the process of asking the FDA to approve its obesity treatment. LLY stock rose on the news.

  • Applied Therapeutics' Lead Candidate Pediatric Study Failed To Reach Statistical Significance

    Applied Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: APLT) ACTION-Galactosemia Kids Phase 3 trial has demonstrated a trend in clinical benefit favoring AT-007 vs. placebo. The study is designed to evaluate the impact of AT-007 vs. placebo on clinical outcomes in children with Classic Galactosemia, with a review of safety and efficacy every six months. Classic galactosemia is an inherited condition in which the body cannot properly digest galactose, a sugar found in all foods containing milk. The sugar buildup ca

  • Is This Stock a Buy After Soaring by 37%?

    Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was underperforming the market this year -- that is, until the company's shares soared by as much as 37% last week. The drugmaker's major win in the stock market came after it reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab, a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Biogen is developing lecanemab in collaboration with Japan-based Esai.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • CytoSorbents Secures US Govt Contract For Customized Filter Freeze-Dried Universal Plasma

    The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity has awarded CytoSorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) a three-year Phase 3 contract valued at $4.3 million for customized HemoDefend-BGA filter for sterile integration into collections systems for freeze-dried plasma processing to generate freeze-dried universal plasma. HemoDefend-BGA enables universal plasma and fresh whole blood transfusions by reducing anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies via the company's blood purification technology. The total

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics' Shares Tumbled 23.4% in September

    What happened Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), a biotech company that specializes in oncology and pain therapies, dropped 23.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence.

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Cyclerion Shares Fall After Reprioritized Pipeline, Workforce Reduction

    Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) is reprioritizing development programs and focusing resources and capabilities on candidates for mitochondrial diseases. The company has been exploring the pharmacology of sGC stimulation with once-daily CY6463 in signal-seeking studies in three patient populations. From now on, Cyclerion will focus future development of CY6463 concentrating first on the development of Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). "W

  • Powerful Goldman Sachs Figures Named in Lawsuit

    Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against&nbsp;Goldman Sachs.&nbsp;But it's a boss's comment about his assistant's engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case. The reason: The men involved are two of the firm's most prominent figures. Sridhar Natarajan has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • ExxonMobil Sees Its Earnings Gusher Continuing. Is the Oil Stock a Buy?

    The oil giant anticipates that its financial results will hold up quite well, despite the recent slide in crude prices.

  • India court declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

    An Indian court on Thursday declined to lift a freeze on Xiaomi Corp's $676 million worth of assets, even as the Chinese smartphone group said this enforcement action had "effectively halted" its operations in its key Indian market. India's federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, froze 55.51 billion rupees of Xiaomi assets in April, alleging the company made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. Xiaomi, which denies any wrongdoing, challenged the asset freeze in the High Court of southern Karnataka state, saying in its legal filing it "is severely disproportionate and has effectively halted the operations" of the company.