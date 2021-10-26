U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.99
    +27.51 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,832.37
    +91.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,373.02
    +146.32 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.59
    +1.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.09
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -19.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    -0.55 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    +0.5410 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,980.00
    -1,266.12 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.88
    -16.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.40
    +47.58 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Fresenius Medical Care North America Named to Newsweek's List of The Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

·5 min read

Company Ranked #42 Nationally and Near Top Among Healthcare Companies

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, has been named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces for 2021, ranking #42 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Newsweek specifically cited the company's work around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) stating that it is an "emphasis for everyone." Ranked as one of the top three healthcare companies on the list, FMCNA is also the sole representative of the dialysis and kidney care industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am)
(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am)

"The dedication of our employees throughout the pandemic has demonstrated our commitment to providing superior care to our patients and is a testament to the true heart of our invaluable workforce," said Bill Valle, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care North America. "Receiving this honor is especially meaningful this year, as our employees have been working tirelessly in challenging circumstances to ensure our patients have access to the life-sustaining care they rely on us for. 'The Most Loved Workplace' honor is a tribute to the love that our employees have always shown to our patients, their work, and each other, and validates who we are – a team of caring people that treats all others with empathy, compassion, and respect. I am especially humbled by the recognition of our efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion. We know we are better together and stronger when everyone is truly valued and cherished."

FMCNA continues to focus on listening to the needs of employees and provide leading benefits, education, support, and growth opportunities. With benefits like paid family leave, and offering both childcare stipends and supplemental pay to frontline healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic, the company has attracted the very best talent from across the country. FMCNA continues to be mindful of the ongoing impact that the pandemic has on the mental health of frontline workers through providing internal support groups, tools, and resources to ensure all employees can continue to bring their best selves to work.

"At Fresenius Medical Care North America, we work relentlessly to provide exceptional support for our direct patient care team members and other healthcare professionals so they can prosper and provide world class care for our patients," said Brian Silva, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President, Administration for Fresenius Medical Care North America. "Being named a 'Most Loved Workplace,' is recognition our employees are connected to our mission and values, and they have the support needed to grow and excel in their careers."

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

To learn more about current job opportunities at all divisions of Fresenius Medical Care North America, please visit jobs.fmcna.com.

Methodology
To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Fresenius Medical Care North America
Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.
http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media Contact:

Fresenius Medical Care North America
Brad Puffer
Corporate Communications
brad.puffer@fmc-na.com
(781) 699-3331

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-north-america-named-to-newsweeks-list-of-the-most-loved-workplaces-for-2021-301408835.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Tesla's Q3 Earnings Showcase Its Competitive Strengths

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock undoubtedly commands a premium valuation. Whether that valuation is fairly earned or not, it's hard to deny that investors feel Tesla's business is firing on all cylinders. Last week, the electric vehicle maker reported impressive third-quarter results: Revenue soared 58% year over year to $12.1 billion, operating cash flow jumped 31% to $3.1 billion, and net income came in at $1.6 billion, marking Tesla's ninth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Aramco Warns World’s Spare Oil Supplies Are Falling Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s a “huge concern,” Chief Execu

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) 19% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REGN ) share price down...

  • 3M bests Wall Street sales, earnings targets despite supply chain hangups

    3M Co. posted better-than-expected sales and earnings results for the third quarter and nudged up its sales outlook for the year, a sign that demand remains strong despite distribution issues that have plagued manufacturers around the globe.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Panel rules on EQT-Equitrans dispute over Hammerhead pipeline

    The arbitration ruling, made Monday and disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday by Equitrans, caps a yearlong dispute between the two former corporate siblings.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • EY CEO on labor shortage: 'Companies that took care of their people' are being rewarded

    In the midst of a severe labor shortage for many industries, companies which offer greater incentives to workers have risen above the pack, says EY CEO of Carmine Di Sibio

  • Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

    Weather, trade policy and natural gas prices are contributing to record fertilizer prices. That could have a big impact on corn and soybean producers.

  • Oil prices mostly higher on tight supplies, but traders eye potential resumption of Iran talks

    Oil futures trade mostly higher on on Tuesday, with prices finding support from expectations that global supplies will remain tight, but the potential resumption of nuclear talks with Iran that may eventually lead to more crude on the market keeps price gains in check.

  • Global Cannabis Releases Prescriptii Patient Portal

    Data-driven Recommendations for Cannabis Strain to Conditions and Pains