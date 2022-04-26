U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,206.93
    -89.19 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,439.19
    -610.27 (-1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,594.05
    -410.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.45
    -46.76 (-2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    +4.09 (+4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.10
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0056 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7530
    -0.0730 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2599
    -0.0147 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.4600
    -0.6790 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,290.65
    -1,123.86 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.51
    -50.37 (-5.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Fresh from controversy, call center analytics firm Loris raises $12M

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

While some surveys show that people prefer to talk to a human as opposed to a chatbot, whether they're shopping online or dealing with a customer service issue, that hasn't dissuaded companies from adopting them. A 2019 Salesforce report found that 53% of service organizations expected to use chatbots within 18 months. According to Statista, the size of the global chatbot market could surpass $1.25 billion by 2025, a steep climb from $190 million in 2016.

A customer's satisfaction -- or lack thereof -- with a chatbot ultimately depends on the scenario and the capabilities of the chatbot in question. Obviously, a chatbot that fails to answer basic questions will lead to frustration. Countless vendors claim to have thoroughly thought through the problem, including Loris. But Loris, which today announced that it raised $12 million in a Series A round, is different than many in that its software is designed to coach customer service reps rather than respond to customer requests.

"Loris was founded ... with the idea of increasing empathetic communications in the world. At the heart of our software origin story is [an] AI-based solution delivering de-escalation techniques and language suggest features that guide customer service agents through the most challenging conversations," CEO Etie Hertz told TechCrunch via email. "Loris offers granular, impactful data that can drive decisions across the business, because it incorporates customer sentiment in real-time, every day. We see the future of commercial winners and losers tied to customer service experiences and their direct impact on the profit chain."

Loris

Loris was launched in 2018 by Nancy Lublin, the former CEO of nonprofit social advocacy group Do Something and the founder of the Crisis Text Line, a suicide prevention organization. Lublin had the idea to take learnings from the Crisis Text Line, which trains counselors to calm people down and walk them through their issues, and build them into a system that could help employees and companies navigate conversations about customers.

The approach proved to be controversial. In February, after Politico revealed that the Crisis Text Line -- a shareholder in Loris -- funneled data from conversations with Loris, the Crisis Text Line said it would stop sharing the data and require Loris to delete any data that it had received. (The Crisis Text Line maintains that the data was handled "securely, anonymized and scrubbed of personally identifiable information.")

"We draw our insights from anonymized, aggregated data that have been scrubbed of personally identifiable information," Hertz emphasized when asked about Loris' privacy and data retention policies. "We retain only non-personally-identifiable data, so that we may continue to use it to improve our services ... We’re audited annually by firms such as Deloitte to ensure compliance."

On this last point, it's worth noting that the "big four" accounting firms, including Deloitte (along with EY, KPMG and PwC), have been found to produce a high number of botched corporate audits. But taking Hertz at his word, Loris ethically trains its systems to guide human customer service agents with suggested language and techniques, leveraging AI to analyze conversation data in real time and provide insights like the top reasons behind conversations that end with low satisfaction.

Loris.ai
Loris.ai

Image Credits: Loris

Recently, Loris -- which is designed to lay on top of existing customer service systems -- began piloting the ability to use sentiment analysis to predict when a customer might churn and recommend the appropriate strategy. "We gather feedback from our users and empower agents to help make the system better," Hertz said.

Looking ahead

Loris positions its platform as beneficial for agents -- not just customers -- at a time when the volume of customer service requests is increasing and customers have higher expectations of brands. As per a recent Zendesk report, 25% of customers reported using live chat more during the pandemic while 62% say they prefer to resolve issues over the phone.

Some research shows that customer service agents are wary of AI and automation tools. But Hertz argues that, especially for agents whose native language isn't English, Loris' sentiment analysis tools can help them adjust their responses to hard-to-discern tones, leading to better outcomes -- assuming those tools aren't biased.

"We have analyzed tens of millions of customer service messages across multiple domains. This provides us with a large, diverse dataset to help mitigate bias," Hertz said.

Brands considering adopting Loris will have to weigh the pros and cons of rival solutions like Google Cloud's Agent Assist and Contact Lens for Amazon Connect, which also use sentiment analysis. Call center service provider incumbents like Dialpad offer sentiment analysis features, as well, as do companies including Cogito, Saygent and SugarCRM.

Hertz says the plan is to put the capital from the latest round toward research and technology as part of a "robust pipeline of expanded features" for the "thousands" of agents across a client base that includes Freshly, Fiverr and Slice.

"These [features] will further enable non-technical leaders that oversee customer service and support teams to efficiently and effectively scale the 'human touch' of their departments ... More specifically, we will continue to evolve our insights tools -- [which] serve as an out-of-the-box data science partner for customer experience leaders for identifying areas for improvement -- and further augment their current empathic language guidance with configurable settings," Hertz added. "Though there are other AI companies that work on automated responses, they tend to route to self-service ... [we] focus on bringing together customer intent and sentiment analytics during and post- conversation."

Loris, which has 15 employees, aims to triple its workforce this year. Bow Capital and ServiceNow co-led the Series A alongside existing investors Floodgate and Vertex Ventures.

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric stock falls on earnings beat, weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss GE earnings.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Russia to Halt Gas to Poland on Wednesday in Major Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will halt gas flows to Poland on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf Hitler‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedMo

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • 3M stock dips on Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for 3M.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohit

  • China Is Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empero

  • Biden advisers fear Trump will return to Twitter before next election

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Updated Roth and Traditional IRA Contribution Limits

    The limits for contributions and income thresholds for individual retirement accounts are out for 2021 and 2022.

  • Twitter analyst on Musk acquisition: ‘Change is coming’

    Third Bridge Global Sector Lead for Technology Media and Telecommunications Scott Kessler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover means for the platform's users, upcoming changes, and looming free speech concerns.

  • HYCROFT PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

    Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and general corporate update.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall After Gloomy Earnings Forecasts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities declined at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings as investors are closely watching results for insights into the effect of inflation and consumer spending as the Federal Reserve steps up policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Ad

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.