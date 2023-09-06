Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fresh Del Monte Produce is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$191m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$598m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Fresh Del Monte Produce has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Fresh Del Monte Produce's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fresh Del Monte Produce here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Fresh Del Monte Produce's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 71% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Fresh Del Monte Produce has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 28% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Fresh Del Monte Produce (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

