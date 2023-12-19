Fresh Express bagged spinach recalled in 7 states over listeria concerns

Fresh Express bagged spinach is being recalled in seven states due to a potentially deadly infection, federal food regulators announced.

Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

According to a notice posted on the United States Federal Drug Administration website, the recall came after the FDA registered a positive result for listeria during routine testing.

In December, 2023, Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

What else is being recalled? Check USA TODAY's recall database

What brands are affected by the Fresh Express spinach recall?

The affected items were sold in:

8-ounce prepackaged Fresh Express bags with th product code G332 and now expired use-by date of Dec. 15.

9-ounce prepackaged bags under the Publix brand name with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of Dec. 14 .

In December, 2023, Fresh Express issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

TGIF chicken recalled: Over 20,000 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites have been recalled. Here's why.

What states are affected by the Fresh Express spinach recall?

The recalled spinach was sold to store in the following states:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Air fryer recall: More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores recalled for burn hazard

Fresh Express spinach recall: No illnesses reported so far

So far, no illness have been reported in connection to the recall.

People who bought the spinach are urged to not consume it and throw it away.

Consumers with questions can call (800) 242-5472 for information about refunds.

What is listeria?

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious or fatal infections in children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA reported.

Healthy people can also suffer symptoms including fever, headaches, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and the infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fresh Express spinach recalled over potential listeria risk