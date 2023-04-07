U.S. markets closed

Fresh Express Incorporated Announces Precautionary Recall of Expired Fresh Salad Kits Due to Potential Health Risk

PR Newswire
·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express Incorporated is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of three varieties of already-expired branded and private label salad kit products produced at the company's Morrow, Georgia facility out of an abundance of caution due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled products are no longer available for sale and no illnesses have been reported to date.

Fresh Express limited recall of expired products

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

The recall was initiated when it was learned a random sample test of a single salad kit with a Use-By Date of March 31, 2023 collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for the Listeria pathogen.

Recalled salad items all carry Product Code GO75 and Use-By Dates of March 31 or April 2, 2023 located on the front of the package. They were distributed through retailers in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Retailers have been instructed to ensure the recalled products are removed from all inventories. Consumers who might still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard and not consume them.

A listing of products subject to this recall are summarized at the end of this announcement.

To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Brand

Product

Ounce

UPC Codes

Product

Code

Use-By Date

Distribution States

Fresh Express

Caesar Chopped Kit

9.40

00071279309194

G075

4/2/2023

FL, GA, NC, SC

Fresh Express

Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar

11.3

00071279306049

G075

4/2/2023

FL, GA, NC, SC, VA

Publix

Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit

8.75

00071279309194

G075

3/31/2023

Fl, GA, NC

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-express-incorporated-announces-precautionary-recall-of-expired-fresh-salad-kits-due-to-potential-health-risk-301792694.html

SOURCE Fresh Express