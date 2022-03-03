The Fresh Factory Expands Capabilities and Provides Innovative Packaging and Supply Chain Solutions

Enters the pouch business and launches with two anchor customers

At the forefront of serving the fresh, clean-label, plant-based industry by leveraging its vertically integrated platform - from product development to end consumer

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven platform for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, continues to expand its growing and diverse set of capabilities by investing in new equipment to offer pouches to its customers. In addition, the Company has signed contracts with two new customers to anchor the line.

The pouching equipment, due to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022, will allow The Fresh Factory to expand into new sales channels and further cement its position as a leader in the clean-label manufacturing space. The Company will be able to package food-service pouches of varying sizes, including for processed fruit and vegetables, spreads, condiments, salsas, sauces, and dips, among many others. The pouches are sized from 1 pound to 2 gallons with hot- and cold-fill options.

"This new pouching capability will allow us to expand further into the food-service sales channel, which we believe will dramatically increase both the breadth of our offering and our customer base," said Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization at The Fresh Factory. "In addition, pouches provide an environmental advantage by using less plastic than larger rigid plastic containers, saving both on materials and freight costs."

The Fresh Factory has built a resilient network of ingredient and packaging vendors to provide a high-quality, transparent supply chain. Vertical integration and direct relationships with farmers around the country enable The Fresh Factory to build a streamlined local supply chain that further sets it apart from competitors who rely on international suppliers.

Story continues

"We offer attractive farm-to-shelf turnkey solutions to our customers by streamlining and simplifying food sourcing, manufacturing, packing, and delivery processes," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "While the world is in a supply crisis, we continue to navigate fulfillment in the fresh food space."

To learn more about The Fresh Factory's pouching capabilities, please contact Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization, at mike@thefreshfactory.co.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

CEO and co-founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. ("Company") expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about Company's new product offerings, its ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/691183/The-Fresh-Factory-Expands-Capabilities-and-Provides-Innovative-Packaging-and-Supply-Chain-Solutions



