U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.25
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,884.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,231.25
    -8.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.10
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.65
    +4.05 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    +0.38 (+1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.65
    -2.67 (-8.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7000
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,635.44
    -227.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.46
    -17.08 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.57
    -49.99 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Fresh Factory Expands Capabilities and Provides Innovative Packaging and Supply Chain Solutions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRSH.CN
  • Q4Z.F

  • Enters the pouch business and launches with two anchor customers

  • At the forefront of serving the fresh, clean-label, plant-based industry by leveraging its vertically integrated platform - from product development to end consumer

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven platform for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, continues to expand its growing and diverse set of capabilities by investing in new equipment to offer pouches to its customers. In addition, the Company has signed contracts with two new customers to anchor the line.

The pouching equipment, due to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022, will allow The Fresh Factory to expand into new sales channels and further cement its position as a leader in the clean-label manufacturing space. The Company will be able to package food-service pouches of varying sizes, including for processed fruit and vegetables, spreads, condiments, salsas, sauces, and dips, among many others. The pouches are sized from 1 pound to 2 gallons with hot- and cold-fill options.

"This new pouching capability will allow us to expand further into the food-service sales channel, which we believe will dramatically increase both the breadth of our offering and our customer base," said Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization at The Fresh Factory. "In addition, pouches provide an environmental advantage by using less plastic than larger rigid plastic containers, saving both on materials and freight costs."

The Fresh Factory has built a resilient network of ingredient and packaging vendors to provide a high-quality, transparent supply chain. Vertical integration and direct relationships with farmers around the country enable The Fresh Factory to build a streamlined local supply chain that further sets it apart from competitors who rely on international suppliers.

"We offer attractive farm-to-shelf turnkey solutions to our customers by streamlining and simplifying food sourcing, manufacturing, packing, and delivery processes," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "While the world is in a supply crisis, we continue to navigate fulfillment in the fresh food space."

To learn more about The Fresh Factory's pouching capabilities, please contact Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization, at mike@thefreshfactory.co.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer
CEO and co-founder
1-877-495-1638
info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry
Media and Investor Relations
1-877-495-1638
healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. ("Company") expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about Company's new product offerings, its ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691183/The-Fresh-Factory-Expands-Capabilities-and-Provides-Innovative-Packaging-and-Supply-Chain-Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • Brent Oil Nears $120 Before Cooling as Traders Shun Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a streak of extreme volatility, with Brent nearing $120 at one point Thursday, as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be Sei

  • Bitcoin's 'Ichimoku Cloud' Breakout Could Lead to Continued Uptrend

    While bitcoin's cloud breakout points to more gains ahead, heightened geopolitical risk calls for tight stop loss on all crypto positions, one observer said.

  • Crude Oil Markets Go Parabolic

    Crude oil markets have shot straight up in the air during the trading session on Wednesday, as we have perhaps seen a bit of a “blow-off top.”

  • US Lighting Group launches Futuro Houses as 'UFO house' subsidiary

    Futuro Houses uses fiberglass and carbon fiber composite instead of wood to prefabricate its "UFO houses."

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Oil Prices Jump 10%. Neither OPEC nor Biden Is Coming to the Rescue.

    Oil prices were jumping to new multiyear highs on Tuesday as pressure built around the world to isolate Russia. While the group said it would “send a unified and strong message to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the market clearly sees otherwise. It’s simply not enough to really move the needle on oil prices.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock market has performed poorly so far this year, with major indices losing significant value on account of several headwinds including surging inflation, potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the geopolitical instability in Europe. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of them, losing 26% of its value so far this year. Let's look at the reasons why Unity Software stock is a solid bet right now following its sharp pullback in 2022.

  • Exclusive-BA-owner IAG looking at options, but not a rights issue

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways owner IAG is examining all options to cope with a volatile business environment, but does not need a rights issue for now because it can see bookings recover, its boss said. Chief Executive Luis Gallego told Reuters the airline group was recovering from the turmoil of the pandemic but that in an uncertain environment it would be negligent not to look at different scenarios and how best to address them. "We don't have a plan right now to do a rights issue because in the current circumstances that we have, we see the recovery of the business, we see the high level of bookings," he said in an interview.

  • 'The good news regarding oil prices,' according to Mark Mobius

    Veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius says many EM countries are less exposed to high oil prices than in the past. But investing in Russia "will be impossible for a long time."