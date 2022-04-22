U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Fresh Food Market Size to Register a Growth of 337.76 Million Tons| Growing Adoption of Healthy Food Habits is a Key Driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh food market size is estimated to grow by 337.76 million tons from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. Factors such as the growing adoption of healthy food habits are significantly driving the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Our report on "Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Fresh Food Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 1.48%

  • Key market segments: Product (fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, eggs, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 53%

Fresh Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

337.76 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.48

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Russian Federation, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., JBS SA, NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Fresh Food Market trend

  • Rising demand in online retail
    Factors such as the increasing internet connectivity, rising adoption of smartphones, and the presence of a large customer base drive the demand for fresh foods such as vegetables, fruits, and meat and poultry in online retail. Online retail channels sell fresh foods at a nearly 40% lower rate than traditional local vendors. Such discounts and offers and the availability of several exotic fresh vegetables and fruits attract consumers. This is expected to increase online purchases of fresh foods. Moreover, the ease of purchasing products, options for home delivery and safe payment options online are the major factors boosting the sales of fresh foods through online retail.

Fresh Food Market challenge

  • Harmful practices of over-fertilization
    Many fresh food manufacturers use various chemicals to maintain the freshness, color, and texture of fresh food products. However, excess consumption of these chemicals poses serious health hazards. Moreover, over-fertilizing outdoor plants can result in chemical run-off, which can pollute waterways. Similarly, misuse of agrochemicals, including pesticides, growth hormones, and veterinary drugs, may have harmful effects on human health.

Get a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the market.

Key market vendor insights

The fresh food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

  • BRF SA

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Danish Crown AS

  • Dole Food Co. Inc.

  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

  • JBS SA

  • NH Foods Ltd.

  • Perdue Farms Inc.

  • Sanderson Farms Inc.

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Product

  • Fruits and vegetables
    The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising health concerns and a subsequent preference for food that is healthy and nutritious are increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables across the world. The growth of the fresh fruits and vegetables segment of the global market can be attributed to the rising consumer incomes and the demand for fresh produce.

  • Meat and poultry

  • Eggs

  • Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 53% of the chair market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the major markets in APAC. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness of healthy eating, rapid growth in urbanization, rise in the organized retail sector, growing demand for organic fresh foods, and the presence of major vendors will drive the fresh food market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Tortilla Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fermented Food and Drinks Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product by volume

  • Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Eggs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Market opportunity by Product by volume

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million tons)

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market Drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BRF SA

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Danish Crown AS

  • Dole Food Co. Inc.

  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

  • JBS SA

  • NH Foods Ltd.

  • Perdue Farms Inc.

  • Sanderson Farms Inc.

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-food-market-size-to-register-a-growth-of-337-76-million-tons-growing-adoption-of-healthy-food-habits-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301530269.html

SOURCE Technavio

