Fresh Food Market Size to Register a Growth of 337.76 Million Tons| Growing Adoption of Healthy Food Habits is a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 -- The fresh food market size is estimated to grow by 337.76 million tons from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3%. Factors such as the growing adoption of healthy food habits are significantly driving the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Our report on "Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Fresh Food Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 1.48%

Key market segments: Product (fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, eggs, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 53%

Fresh Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 337.76 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.48 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Russian Federation, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Dole Food Co. Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., JBS SA, NH Foods Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Sanderson Farms Inc., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Fresh Food Market trend

Rising demand in online retail

Factors such as the increasing internet connectivity, rising adoption of smartphones, and the presence of a large customer base drive the demand for fresh foods such as vegetables, fruits, and meat and poultry in online retail. Online retail channels sell fresh foods at a nearly 40% lower rate than traditional local vendors. Such discounts and offers and the availability of several exotic fresh vegetables and fruits attract consumers. This is expected to increase online purchases of fresh foods. Moreover, the ease of purchasing products, options for home delivery and safe payment options online are the major factors boosting the sales of fresh foods through online retail.

Fresh Food Market challenge

Harmful practices of over-fertilization

Many fresh food manufacturers use various chemicals to maintain the freshness, color, and texture of fresh food products. However, excess consumption of these chemicals poses serious health hazards. Moreover, over-fertilizing outdoor plants can result in chemical run-off, which can pollute waterways. Similarly, misuse of agrochemicals, including pesticides, growth hormones, and veterinary drugs, may have harmful effects on human health.

Key market vendor insights

The fresh food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Danish Crown AS

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

JBS SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Perdue Farms Inc.

Sanderson Farms Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Fruits and vegetables

The fruits and vegetables segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The rising health concerns and a subsequent preference for food that is healthy and nutritious are increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables across the world. The growth of the fresh fruits and vegetables segment of the global market can be attributed to the rising consumer incomes and the demand for fresh produce.

Meat and poultry

Eggs

Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 53% of the chair market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the major markets in APAC. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness of healthy eating, rapid growth in urbanization, rise in the organized retail sector, growing demand for organic fresh foods, and the presence of major vendors will drive the fresh food market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

