THE FRESH MARKET VOTED THE BEST SUPERMARKET IN AMERICA FOR A SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

·2 min read

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards has once again recognized The Fresh Market as the "Best Supermarket in America". A panel of 10Best local experts and contributors nominated their favorite American supermarkets based on value, selection and service. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote over a 28-day period through the 10Best website.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the best in America again," said Jason Potter, President and CEO of The Fresh Market. "We are thankful to our guests for their votes and ongoing support this past year, and grateful for our team members who offer impeccable guest service every day."

The Fresh Market curates and creates only the best-tasting, highest-quality foods. Located in 22 states with 159 locations, The Fresh Market is a destination for guests to discover convenient, restaurant quality meals, premium baked goods, fresh cut flowers, fresh seasonal produce, unique ingredients from around the globe and the finest meat and seafood in their town.

Guests can also shop the online store or on their mobile app that is available in on the App Store* or on Google Play*.
*Apple and the Apple Logo are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play, and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.
Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards 2021 & 2022, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

CONTACT: Patrice Molnar
Patricemolnar@thefreshmarket.net

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fresh-market-voted-the-best-supermarket-in-america-for-a-second-year-in-a-row-301504295.html

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc.

