Fresh Meat Packaging Market Size to increase by almost $ 2.5 Billion during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh meat packaging market is poised to grow by USD 2.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fresh Meat Packaging Market by Packaging and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!

The fresh meat packaging market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of case-ready meat packaging.

The fresh meat packaging market is segmented by packaging (flexible packaging and rigid packaging) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The rising global fresh meat consumption will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fresh meat packaging market covers the following areas:

Fresh Meat Packaging Market Sizing
Fresh Meat Packaging Market Forecast
Fresh Meat Packaging Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44156

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Plc

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Coveris Management GmbH

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kureha Corp.

  • Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Winpak Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Packaging

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Packaging

  • Market opportunity by Packaging

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Berry Global Group Inc.

  • Coveris Management GmbH

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kureha Corp.

  • Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Winpak Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/fresh-meat-packaging-market-industry-analysis

