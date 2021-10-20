Convenient Location Open Daily from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Fresh, New Quinton Food Lion Now Serving Customers

Neighbors in Quinton can nourish their families at Food Lion’s newest location at 561 New Kent Hwy., Quinton, VA 23141

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, neighbors in Quinton can nourish their families at Food Lion’s newest location at 561 New Kent Hwy., Quinton, VA 23141. The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.



The new store features an extensive product assortment, including a self-service hot wing bar, in-store fresh-cut fruit, and a wide variety of easy “grab-and-go” options to help make any meal easier. The store also offers a wide variety Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors.

“Having been a part of the greater Richmond community for nearly 23 years, I’m very excited to welcome our Quinton neighbors into their new Food Lion,” said Selvedin Dokic, store manager of the new Quinton Food Lion. “My team and I look forward to supporting our community and helping nourish families with the products they need at the low prices they expect from us. Our neighbors can count on us to offer a great assortment and variety of products that make it easy for them to get everything they need in one shopping trip.”

The store is proud to also offer a wide variety of great local offerings, such as an expansive assortment of Ukrop’s items in the Deli/Bakery, great local produce from Mechanicsville’s Kirby Farm and fresh locally sourced seafood delivered direct to the store. A list of additional Virginia-based suppliers that may be featured in the store can be found here.

Furthering Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability, the new store features energy-efficient LED lighting overhead and in refrigerated and freezer cases; doors on all beer, dairy and lunch meat cases; and motion sensors on all frozen food cases that dim the lights to 20% output when not being shopped by a customer. Food Lion is the only retailer in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for 20 consecutive years. Additionally, the retailer recently received additional recognition from the EPA for its efforts to reduce refrigerant emissions which impact the ozone layer and climate change.

In another commitment to the Quinton community, Food Lion donated 20,000 meals to nearby New Hope Church Food Agency through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger relief initiative. The organization will also collect food from the store nearly every day to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program. Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 750 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fff1454-e5ff-4adc-a252-3ab0cdb9a6be



