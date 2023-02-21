U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Fresh Solutions Designed to Scale - METTLER TOLEDO at EuroShop 2023

METTLER TOLEDO Retail
·3 min read

Featured Image for METTLER TOLEDO Retail
DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METTLER TOLEDO, a leading provider of retail solutions, will showcase its latest products and services at EuroShop 2023 (hall 6 - booth A45), the world's largest retail trade fair. Taking place from Feb. 26 - March 2, the fair will bring together industry leaders, experts and customers from around the world to explore the latest trends and innovations in retail.

Visitors at the METTLER TOLEDO booth will have the opportunity to experience the company's solutions for customer and operator process optimization, sustainability, investment protection, modern checkout concepts, IT security and efficient IT management.

In the area of customer and operator process optimization, METTLER TOLEDO will showcase innovative weighing technology that improves the speed and ease of operator processes, increase customer satisfaction and reduce checkout queues. The solutions presented at EuroShop 2023 include weighing solutions for supermarkets and hypermarkets that support a faster sales process thanks to automatic item recognition areas.

Sustainability is at the forefront of METTLER TOLEDO's solutions, offering power-saving features as well as modularity for upgrades and service. Furthermore, at EuroShop 2023, METTLER TOLEDO will also show weighing solutions that support waste reduction to lower carbon footprints and material usage, and enable shoppers to buy just what they need.

Investment protection is another key aspect of METTLER ­TOLEDO's weighing technologies, offering modularity for upgrades, ensuring that customers can adapt their performant PC-based weighing solutions to changing application requirements during their lifecycle.

In the area of modern checkout concepts, METTLER TOLEDO offers solutions that support the latest scanner generations, provide item recognition for fruits and vegetables, and enable on-demand label printing in self-service areas. The solutions also support self-checkout concepts and self-scanning with smartphones, offering faster processes at traditional checkouts and self-checkouts.

METTLER TOLEDO's solutions also focus on IT security, offering security features in its applications and Software Care offerings to reduce threat exposure, detect threats early and mitigate vulnerabilities quickly.

Furthermore, METTLER TOLEDO provides weighing technologies for efficient IT management, including a modular scale management platform as well as modern and efficient data integration possibilities. METTLER TOLEDO IT management solutions help its customers to get a complete overview of their installed scale base, thus enabling them to decrease downtime thanks to easy and fast remote maintenance processes.

For more information about METTLER TOLEDO's weighing solutions, please visit our booth A45 in hall 6 at EuroShop 2023.

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for use in laboratories, industry, and the food retail sector. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the top three suppliers in the field of complementary measurement technologies and a leader in the production of systems for automated pharmaceutical research and active ingredient development. As the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of metal detection systems, METTLER TOLEDO also offers support for manufacturing and the packaging industry. Further information about METTLER TOLEDO solutions for food retail is available at www.mt.com/retail.

Contact Information:
Krista Weiderpass
Marketing Manager, Retail Division at Mettler-Toledo International
krista.weiderpass@mt.com

