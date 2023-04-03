U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.42
    +18.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,631.71
    +357.56 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,189.85
    -32.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.66
    +5.18 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.59
    +4.92 (+6.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.60
    +13.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0067 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4280
    -0.0660 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    +0.0086 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3460
    -0.4510 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,219.90
    -62.82 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.20
    +10.77 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,688.35
    +56.61 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Announces International Expansion to Costa Rica While Providing Numerous Fresh Starts to Even More Children and Families

PR Newswire
·5 min read

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Central America, many children do not have access to life-changing medical care. To further their mission to improve the lives of children forever through medical procedures provided at no expense, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children with physical deformities, is announcing its expansion to Costa Rica – taking their work to a global level. To help bring this vision to life, hospital partners include Hospital Metropolitano, PediaClinic and Sanford Health. This new partnership will allow Fresh Start to help even more children around the world.

Julian Gonsalez, a Fresh Start patient from Costa Rica, is scheduled to receive another reconstructive surgery in May 2023.
Julian Gonsalez, a Fresh Start patient from Costa Rica, is scheduled to receive another reconstructive surgery in May 2023.

Since 1991, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has been providing free reconstructive surgeries and other medical procedures to children who could not afford them. The organization has helped over 8,000 children since its first Surgery Weekend with a team of hundreds of volunteers including surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists and other medical professionals, from San Diego to Chicago and San Antonio.

"We're thrilled to announce our global expansion to Costa Rica," says Shari Brasher, Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. "With help from our partner and the international medical system, Sanford Health, and its international partners, Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic, we're now able to operate on an international scale, helping transform even more children's lives around the world."

Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic are the health division of Grupo Montecristo, one of the leading companies that engages in healthcare. Both facilities and healthcare systems are dedicated to performing excellent healthcare services with state-of-the-art technology to many citizens of Costa Rica, including many children and teens.

"We feel honored and grateful to be able to join hands with such a noble and positive organization like Fresh Start Surgical Gifts," says Mónica Nágel, Director of Corporate Relations at Grupo Montecristo. "We're truly excited to have a positive impact on children as we will be addressing their cases with first-line professionals, cutting-edge technology and above all, good intentions. We'll be changing the lives of our patients and their families as well so that they can live their lives to the fullest."

Fresh Start's expansion to Costa Rica will provide children with access to the same high-quality care that the organization has been providing in the United States for over three decades. The new partnership will broaden their patient clientele as well.

Through Fresh Start's selective screening process, infant Julian Gonsalez of Costa Rica, was recently able to receive his transformative surgeries to correct and fix his cleft palate in San Diego. His case and location inspired Fresh Start's executive team to think on a global scale. Now, with the support of its partners, Fresh Start can help more children and families like Gonsalez. In May 2023, Gonsalez is scheduled to receive another reconstructive surgery.

The process to apply for a surgical or reconstructive procedure or surgery is based on the patient's application and their diagnosis. If the child's condition meets the following criteria, they can access Fresh Start's website and fill out the online application. The application is available in both English and Spanish:

  1. The condition must be related to a congenital birth defect, an accident or trauma caused by physical abuse or caused by a violent act.

  2. They have economic difficulty in covering the expenses of the procedure.

  3. They are under 18 years of age.

These criteria allow the organization to prioritize patients and their resources to children who need immediate help.

"We want to help as many children as we can around the world and bring back their smiles," Brasher said. "Our organization is dedicated to helping every child gain back their confidence and give them a better chance to live without the financial strain or burden their families would experience anywhere else."

For more information about Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, visit their website at www.FreshStart.org. For media inquiries, contact Bianca Kasawdish at Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

About Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic

Hospital Metropolitano is a medical center that has dedicated itself to excellence in services for more than 12 years to offer Costa Ricans the highest quality private medicine, with state-of-the-art equipment, and everything necessary for prevention and adequate management for the whole family. This has made it the most successful hospital in the country. More information at metropolitanocr.com

PediaClinic is the first private clinic in Costa Rica founded exclusively for the care of children and adolescents. Their focus is to provide families with the highest quality medical care, alongside more than 25 specialists in different branches of pediatrics, always focusing on family well-being. More information at pediaclinic.cr.

Hospital Metropolitano and PediaClinic belong to the companies that make up the Health Division of Grupo Montecristo. We invite you to visit www.GrupoMontecristo.com.

Contact:  
Bianca Kasawdish 
Vice President of Public Relations  
InnoVision Marketing Group  
Bianca@teaminnovision.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-start-surgical-gifts-announces-international-expansion-to-costa-rica-while-providing-numerous-fresh-starts-to-even-more-children-and-families-301787546.html

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

Recommended Stories

  • Apellis (APLS) Kindles Acquisition Interest Per Bloomberg

    Per a Bloomberg article, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is considering a possible buyout by larger pharma companies.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out

  • The secrets to longevity that help residents of America’s only blue zone city live healthier and longer lives

    In America's only blue zone, it's not only about exercise and diet. Residents treat their neighbors like family.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Starts Phase 1/2A Trial For Its Alzheimer's Immunotherapy Vaccine

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has initiated a Phase 1/2A trial for its immunotherapy vaccine (ALZN002) to treat mild to moderate dementia of Alzheimer’s type. What Happened: The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared with a placebo in 20-30 subjects with mild to moderate morbidity. The primary goal of this trial is to determine an appropriate dose of ALZN002 for a larger Phase 2B efficacy and safety trial, which Alzamend expec

  • Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

    The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported. "Real-world data is what we need to make a lot of decisions about the effectiveness of medications and looking really at a much broader population than most clinical trials can cover," Dr. Nina Silverberg, director of the NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers program, said in an interview.

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • NIO, XPeng (XPEV), Li Auto (LI) Post March, Q1 Delivery Updates

    NIO delivered 31,041 vehicles in first quarter of 2023, while XPeng and Li Auto delivered 18,230 and 52,584 vehicles respectively in the same period.

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Rivian: Q1 deliveries top estimates, 'on track' to hit 2023 production forecast

    EV-maker Rivian delivered some much needed positive news today to investors, announcing that Q1 deliveries that topped estimates for the quarter, and its production forecast is still on track.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Why U.S. natural gas output keeps rising as prices sink

    U.S. natural gas prices last week plunged to a 30-month low, crossing below $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for the second time this year, even as some producers have cut drilling to stave off further convulsions. Since the start of the year, U.S. gas futures have collapsed by about 50%, a record drop for a quarter, on rising output and mostly mild weather so far this winter that kept heating demand low and allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. The amount of gas in U.S. storage, meanwhile, sits about 21% higher than is normal for this time of year, and that surplus will set up U.S. inventories to reach record highs before next winter's heating season.

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Morgan Stanley Cuts Price Target in Half

    Analyst Andrew Percoco lowered his rating on the shares to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. HIs target for the price went to $15 a share from $35.

  • WSJ: McDonald's to close offices briefly ahead of layoffs

    A report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform employees about layoffs. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. corporate staff and some employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald’s did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.

  • Micron Gets Caught in U.S.-China Crossfire

    China’s investigation into the computer-memory maker has sparked fears that Beijing is finally striking back at U.S. chip companies.

  • Tesla Stock Tests Buy Point After Q1 Deliveries; Analysts See More Price Cuts

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock fell Monday, testing a buy point after Friday's breakout.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, Cadence Design, Airbnb, Fortinet and Palo Alto

    Meta Platforms, Cadence Design, Airbnb, Fortinet and Palo Alto are included in this Analyst Blog.