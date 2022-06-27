U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

FRESH START SURGICAL GIFTS PARTNERS WITH SANFORD HEALTH TO EXPAND SERVICES AND FURTHER THEIR MISSION OF TRANSFORMING THE LIVES OF CHILDREN

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has partnered with Sanford Health to expand their services and further their mission to transform the lives of children and teens forever. Fresh Start recently hosted free informational sessions on services offered in Sioux Falls on June 1 and 2.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and Sanford Health partner to further the mission of transforming the lives of children.

San Diego-based Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery and related treatments at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise to these children to offer them a fresh start on life through much-needed medical care.

Many insurance companies do not offer coverage for certain procedures that they consider to be cosmetic, which places a large burden on the families of children who need these types of surgeries and treatments.

"We're so excited to be able to expand the services of Fresh Start through this amazing partnership with Sanford Health. We look forward to reaching many more children and families who are in need of reconstructive surgery and related treatments to improve their lives," says Michelle Pius, Chief Development Officer of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

Both Sanford Health and Fresh Start had each other on their radars. Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the US and home of the only children's hospital in South Dakota, has been in talks with Fresh Start for the last two years, brainstorming ways to make screenings available and accessible for as many children as possible. The goal is to continue this program to help more families across the US and expand into other states and even countries through these partnerships.

"The partnership with Fresh Start has already made a positive impact in our community. During the informational screening sessions we connected families locally and internationally, through our World Clinic, to the Fresh Start team," Jessica Aguilar, the system executive director of women's, children's, and cancer care at Sanford Health. "It is our mission to advance health care for children, and this partnership reaches children who may not be able to receive care due to financial hardships or lack of insurance."

Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. Each donation is put to the highest use and each dollar enables Fresh Start to provide $5 in medical care. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. For media inquiries, please contact PR@teaminnovision.com.

About Fresh Start

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org.

About Sanford Health

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the US, is dedicated to transforming the health care experience and providing access to world-class health care in America's heartland. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization serves more than one million patients and 220,000 health plan members across 250,000 square miles. The integrated health system has 47 medical centers, 2,800 Sanford physicians and advanced practice providers, 170 clinical investigators and research scientists, more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations and world clinics in 8 countries around the globe. Learn more at sanfordhealth.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-start-surgical-gifts-partners-with-sanford-health-to-expand-services-and-further-their-mission-of-transforming-the-lives-of-children-301575227.html

SOURCE Fresh Start Surgical Gifts

