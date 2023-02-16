U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,110.00
    -48.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,891.00
    -283.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,541.00
    -189.00 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.40
    -24.10 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.88
    +0.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0679
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8320
    +0.0230 (+0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.55
    +0.64 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    -0.0050 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2790
    +0.3190 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,420.87
    +1,746.37 (+7.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.53
    +46.40 (+9.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,993.14
    -4.69 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Fresh Thyme Market Named to Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers List

·2 min read

Chicago-land based grocer named top 218 out of 500 companies

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market, a grocer that has a mission to improve the way communities eat by offering real fresh food with an emphasis on ease and convenience, was officially named to the list of Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers. Out of the 500 companies awarded, Fresh Thyme is ranked 218 and appears 13 out of 43 in the Retail and Wholesale industry category.

(PRNewsfoto/Fresh Thyme Market)
(PRNewsfoto/Fresh Thyme Market)

"We are so proud and honored to be on the list for Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "As a company that thrives on the impact each team member makes, we focus on delivering a personalized experience that ties to the community and our customers. Our leadership team is dedicated to making our employee experience and development a main priority and we would like to thank everyone that helped us be named number 218 on this list and number 13 in the category of Retail and Wholesale industry."

Forbes worked with Statista to independently survey 45,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to determine the final list of 500 midsize employers. The surveys were anonymous and asked employees to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others on a scale of zero to 10. The survey also asked respondents to nominate organizations other than their own and to identify organizations they would not recommend.

Fresh Thyme has been dedicated to helping people live better, healthier lives through our product assortment, connection to the community and providing great experiences. This would not be possible without the impact of each of our hard working employees.

For more information about employment at Fresh Thyme please visit: https://jobs.freshthyme.com/. You can also view the entire list from Forbes here.

About Fresh Thyme Market
Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com or keep in touch by liking Fresh Thyme on Facebook, and following them on Instagram.

Media Contact:
Anna McAndrew 
(847) 224-8113
annam@spoolmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-thyme-market-named-to-forbes-americas-best-midsize-employers-list-301748212.html

SOURCE Fresh Thyme Market

Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Secrets Now Thrives in China (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published June 6, 2022. On Wednesday, ASML said a former employee in China stole data about its technology.)Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, Wit

  • ASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A China-based former employee of ASML Holding NV — a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry — stole data from a software system that the corporation uses to store technical information about its machinery.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAm

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Founder of WallStreetBets, Which Ignited Meme Stock Frenzy, Is Suing Reddit

    The lawsuit accuses Reddit of breaching contract by removing Jaime Rogozinski as a WallStreetBets moderator in 2020 and infringing on his right to trademark the brand, among other complaints.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • UPS to cut staff amid softening demand, report says

    UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) will be reducing its headcount in some regions of the country where the company has seen a decrease in delivery demand, Reuters reported Feb. 13. The news comes as the Atlanta shipping giant prepares for contract negotiations with the Teamsters Union later this year. The Teamsters union posted Feb. 9 about layoffs in a specific driver position.

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Teck Resources Is Said to Plan Coal Spinoff to Focus on Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Teck Resources Ltd. is planning to separate its multibillion-dollar steelmaking coal business to focus more on industrial metals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changi

  • Zebra Technologies Sprints Past Fourth-Quarter Targets But Gives Mixed Outlook

    Zebra Technologies beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but gave a mixed outlook for the current period.

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • China’s New Tech Czar Lays Out Plan to Transcend US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new technology overseer has outlined a sweeping blueprint to counter escalating US sanctions and decoupling supply chains by developing homegrown expertise in areas such as electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battle Tanks From Allies Than PromisedAmerica's Priciest

  • Airbus Boosts Wide-Body Production, Increasing Pressure on Boeing

    The plane maker is rapidly boosting production of its two biggest aircraft models as it prepares to lure surging interest amid the recovery in international traffic.

  • Elon Musk and Steve Jobs Agree on Challenging Convention

    The CEO of Tesla and the co-founder of Apple believe that market research can do little to help disrupt an industry.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGun

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Platforms’ Ties to Hedge Funds Under Fire in SEC Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto platforms could soon face a new set of hurdles to hold digital assets owned by clients of hedge funds and private equity firms in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian Warpl

  • Kraft Heinz to abandon further price hikes as shoppers stretched thin

    Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday it would hit pause on further price hikes for its quick-fix meals and condiments, as consumers turn increasingly sensitive to persistently high inflation. The packaged food giant also forecast 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates, weighed down by more promotions and higher costs of commodities including dairy, soybean, oils and packaging materials. Kraft's move mirrors PepsiCo Inc that last week said it would not raise prices any further, expecting some consumer pushback in the second half of the year.

  • Can I Transfer My IRA into a Savings Account?

    You can transfer your individual retirement account (IRA) to a savings account, but you may have to pay a penalty and income tax. Here's what you need to know. When you have a big expense to cover, you might ask … Continue reading → The post Can I Transfer My IRA into a Savings Account? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Stole Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry, accused a former China-based employee of stealing confidential information. It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUkraine to Receive Fewer Battl