U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,423.00
    +132.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,860.00
    +101.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.60
    +11.40 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.75
    -0.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4200
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,722.28
    +3,416.92 (+6.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.31
    +50.21 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,760.67
    +231.80 (+0.84%)
     

FreshBooks Announces Acquisition of Germany-based FastBill, Accelerating Global Expansion

FreshBooks
·3 min read

Toronto, Canada, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, a leading cloud accounting software provider with paying customers in 160+ countries, announced today the acquisition of FastBill, one of Germany's leading cloud accounting and invoicing software solutions. Founded in 2011 in Frankfurt, Germany, FastBill helps self-employed professionals, small businesses, and startups maintain better control of their finances through electronic invoice management, reporting, and access to tax advisory services. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

“With its complementary mission and culture, we are extremely excited about our acquisition of FastBill and how it strengthens our global expansion plans,” said Don Epperson, CEO of FreshBooks. “This acquisition, paired with FreshBooks’ leadership in streamlining and simplifying workflows for Owners around the world, will position us to better serve as many customers as we possibly can.”

FastBill currently supports paying customers in 16 different countries across Europe. Together, FreshBooks and FastBill will unlock new platform capabilities and expand into regions where the small business market is significant and growing. In 2020, small and medium-size businesses represented 99 percent of businesses in the EU, employing two out of every three jobs*.

“FreshBooks acquiring FastBill is a win for everyone. Combining forces helps us scale our offering and better support the needs of small business owners in Germany and across Europe,” said FastBill CEO and founder René Maudrich. “We are thrilled to be powered by a company that is equally obsessed with delivering for its customers.”

Upon closing, FastBill’s 30 team members, including CEO and Founder René Maudrich, will join FreshBooks’ global workforce and report to FreshBooks’ newly-hired SVP of Markets, Dragana Ljubisavljevic. Maudrich will remain CEO of FastBill, and will also assume the role of Managing Director, FreshBooks Germany, driving expansion in the region. The FastBill team will remain at its current headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

"The adoption of digital tools for small business is a huge growth opportunity," said Matt Baker, SVP of Corporate Development at FreshBooks. “Whether business owners have been going digital because of the recent need to diversify how they operate or because of new government regulations, having a local team in Germany strengthens our regional offerings. While evaluating the German market for accounting software, we were deeply impressed by FastBill's technical experience and well-established client base. This made FastBill our partner of choice. ”

FreshBooks recently announced that it had raised USD $130M in funding, bringing its valuation to USD $1B. The latest round of funding and milestone valuation will be used to invest in reaching more customers, in more countries around the world with locally-relevant integrations and product enhancements.

Learn more about FreshBooks here.

* The European Commission. Entrepreneurship and Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (2020). Retrieved from the European Commission website: https://ec.europa.eu/growth/smes_en

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Mexico, Netherlands, and the US.

About FastBill

FastBill is one of the leading online platforms providing easy invoicing and financial management for small businesses in Germany and central Europe. The award-winning company was founded in 2011 by René Maudrich and Christian Häfner with a focus on simple, and fast invoicing. Today, FastBill automates accounting processes and helps tens of thousands businesses to be more successful through simplified workflows and intelligent financial insights.

CONTACT: Katey Townshend FreshBooks pr@freshbooks.com Matthew Baker, SVP Corporate Development FreshBooks mbaker@freshbooks.com


Recommended Stories

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoARK is closing its New York office permane

  • The bull case forming for Bitcoin

    Ollie Leech, CoinDesk Learn Editor, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the positive news driving Bitcoin's price higher.&nbsp;

  • These 2 Stocks Helped Markets Get Their Groove Back Wednesday

    With volatility rising in the stock market, investors are starting to get used to seeing stocks rise one day and fall the next. The company said it would target returning 50% or more of its free cash flow to its shareholders, both by maintaining its modest current dividend and by boosting share repurchases over time.

  • Why I won’t do a Roth IRA conversion—even if this is the last chance

    Among the proposals: Ending our ability to convert our traditional IRAs to Roths after year-end. Lots of readers have weighed in on whether a Roth IRA is better than a traditional one. In a Roth IRA, you don’t get any tax break up front.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and it offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Why Jon Najarian Is Buying Short-Term Apple Call Options Today

    Traders are starting to bet there's upside for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares in the short-term after the stock fell more than 10% over the last month. After noticing the increased call buying activity on Tuesday, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian decided to follow the traders into the short-dated Apple call options. When Apple stock fell below $140, "we saw people starting to nibble. Well, they took bigger and bigger bites today," Najarian said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime R

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.

  • What's Next for Zoom and Five9 After Their Failed Merger?

    The video communications specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and the cloud contact center vendor Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) announced last week that they were terminating their merger agreement after Five9's shareholders voted against the deal. The drop followed disappointing guidance communicated with fiscal second-quarter results, and the news made the all-stock transaction less attractive for Five9's shareholders. From an operational perspective, the merger made sense.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.