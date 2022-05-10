Freshlocal Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of New Audit Committee Chair

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) (OTC: FLOCF) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") announced today that Douglas Harrison has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") effective May 6, 2022.

The Board has appointed Ronan McGrath as Chair of the Audit Committee, with Neil McDonnell and Monique Wilberg as Audit Committee members.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Harrison for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to innovate food systems for people, planet and prosperity. Food-X Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal's scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGMS which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the Company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL" and quoted on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol "FLOCF". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com .

