Freshlocal Reports Results of AGSM

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) (OTC: FLOCF) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company ("AGSM") held virtually on March 30, 2022.

A total of 20,405,651 votes were represented at the AGSM amounting to 46.42% of the issued common shares of the Company as of the record date.

Shareholders of the Company approved the setting of the number of directors at five. The following is the tabulation of proxy votes in the election of the five directors:





Directors Tabulation of Votes in Favour submitted by Proxy Simon Cairns 19,755,465 (96.81%) Douglas Harrison 19,019,842 (93.21%) D. Neil McDonnell 18,520,012 (90.76%) Eric Phaneuf 17,168,415 (84.14%) Monique Wilberg 18,125,264 (88.82%)

In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the AGSM is set out below.





Description of Matter Tabulation of Votes in Favour submitted by Proxy To appoint Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. 20,073,617 (98.37%) To pass an ordinary resolution to: (i) approve the stock option plan of the Company (the "Stock Option Plan"); (ii) authorize the unallocated stock options under the Stock Option Plan; (iii) ratify the grants of previously granted stock options under the former stock option plan of the Company; and (iv) ratify the grants of stock options made pursuant to the Stock Option Plan since April 16, 2021. 14,050,763 (68.86%) To pass an ordinary resolution to: (i) approve the share unit plan of the Company (the "Share Unit Plan"); (ii) authorize the unallocated restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units under the Share Unit Plan; and (iii) ratify the grants of RSUs made pursuant to the Share Unit Plan since April 16, 2021. 19,167,685 (93.93%) To pass an ordinary resolution to: (i) approve the deferred share unit plan of the Company (the "DSU Plan"); and (ii) authorize the unallocated deferred share units under the DSU Plan. 20,068,104 (98.35%)

Freshlocal is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to innovate food systems for people, planet and prosperity. Food-X Technologies ("FoodX") is Freshlocal's scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the Company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com .

