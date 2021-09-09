Freshlocal Solutions to Participate in Leading North American Grocery eCommerce Event

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Peter van Stolk, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at Groceryshop - North America's leading grocery eCommerce conference.

During Peter's panel discussion, he will outline the sustainability practices of Freshlocal's award-winning online grocery retailer – SPUD.ca – as it provides online grocery services to its customers in Western Canada.

"Since our inception, we've been dedicated to delivering fresh, local, organic groceries to our customers while maintaining a commitment to sustainable operations and business practices," stated Peter van Stolk, Freshlocal's CEO. "I'm excited to be able to share our direct online grocery experiences at Groceryshop, and to also speak about our efforts to enable sustainable and profitable eGrocery services for our global grocery clients through our FoodX eGrocery Management System."

Event: Groceryshop Date, Location: September 19 - 22, 2021, Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, NV Panel Session: Tuesday, September 21st at 9:55 am (Pacific Daylight Time)

Track 2 / Session 2 - The Regenerative Grocery Supply Chain Website: www.groceryshop.com

About Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. is a Vancouver-based company that is building a leadership position in the provision of end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The Company operates two primary businesses, FoodX and eGrocery, both of which support its corporate mission to leverage innovation and technology to create a sustainable and profitable food system for all. Food-X Technologies Inc. ("FoodX") is Freshlocal's scalable end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers while providing profitable unit economics. The FoodX eGMS is the culmination of over 20 years of experience in online grocery and the company's proven track record of delivering efficiently, sustainably and profitably. The Company's consumer eGrocery business has expanded into one of Canada's largest online grocery companies, with a focus on delivering fresh, local, organic produce and groceries, along with exceptional customer experiences. Freshlocal serves the main urban markets in Alberta and British Columbia through its brick and mortar store locations operating under the Blush Lane and Be Fresh banners, as well as through SPUD.ca which is the Company's award-winning online eGrocery platform. Freshlocal's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOCL". Please visit www.freshlocalsolutions.com.

