U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.97
    +18.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,983.45
    +14.22 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,517.00
    +85.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.02
    +16.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.27
    -0.62 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.50
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0690
    -0.0370 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6540
    -0.4400 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,463.13
    -252.31 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.89
    +1.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club

Natasha Mascarenhas
·5 min read

In late 2020, a group of Stanford students banded together to create Stanford 0220, a venture fund solely to invest in their fellow classmates’ ventures. Given the school’s past in spinning out successful startup founders, it unsurprisingly had no trouble raising $1.5 million for the debut investment vehicle - waitlist not included.

Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power of numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA, and Canaan.

PIN wants to replicate the Stanford 2020 story for other community-based ventures. The company says that it provides interested clubs with the back office framework, legal and tax support and has a platform where leaders can look for capital raise opportunities, meet other members and manage portfolios. It makes money through a SaaS fee, which Mui says she hopes stays below 2% of a club's total assets under management.

“Anyone who has started an investing vehicle, whether it's an investment club to a traditional fund, knows how difficult it is because of all the administrative obligations there are to make sure the fund is set up properly and is compliant,” Mui explained. “Community investment clubs are even more difficult because of the number of investors (a club can commonly have hundreds of members), which introduces even more friction during the fundraising process and ongoing operations.”

The startup isn’t sitting too far from companies like AngelList, which is unbundling the founder experience, and Republic, which is trying to make it easier for anyone to invest in startups.

A newly-funded startup all about helping people break into the venture capital investment world and land coveted cap table spots feels very 2020. During a downturn, the pitch seems more risky. For example, as founders enter a period of uncertainty, the appeal of having one dedicated investor may take precedence over a party round of advisors with varying ownership, VSC Ventures’ Jay Kapoor told TechCrunch last week. “The problem with those party rounds was when it came time for somebody to step up and really support the company, they weren't there," Kapoor said.

Founders always want to protect their equity, but in an unstable market, can an investment club win deals? PIN is working on different products that would create an incentive for club members to support founders beyond capital. Like, a hiring bounty system.

Mui explains how founders who are hiring can push a job description that they’re promoting to all their community club members, who will then receive it through the PIN platform. Each action is tied to a specific reward, so if a member refers to someone who gets hired, they could get a money prize or a leaderboard spot that identifies them as someone who is going above and beyond to help the startup.

You can’t buy a community, so make it worth it

The product developments are still in the works, but largely with the goal of getting around some of the issues of party rounds. Mui added that the majority of people in Stanford 2020 were first-time check writers, which meant that their care and personal connection to an investment is “significantly higher and more powerful than, arguably, a general party round” where an investor may have hundreds of startups.

It’s not a characteristic that her or the startup can depend on indefinitely.

“The unfortunate timing with us building right now is that we’re benefitting a lot from interest from traditional groups, unsurprising people like other schools, early-stage tech companies, accelerators and [those] who would want to use this product anyways,” Mui said. “It’s a much bigger uphill battle in getting more nontraditional investors - which is something we care about..[but] has taken a little bit of a backseat.”

She added: “if you're already less familiar with how technology works and started investing and you're in this downturn, you're impacted and you lose your job and you have less disposable income to invest. Naturally, this becomes less of a priority…so it's just been disappointing to me personally.”

While the dynamics of the market have impacted PIN’s ability to land a diverse set of first users, Mui is optimistic of the future. She credited the growing mindshare around crypto-native DAOs (decentralized autonomous organization) as part of the reason that investment clubs are of more interest these days. DAOs are all about collective decision-making frameworks, a concept that other fintechs and crypto companies can easily bring to a world like investment. Just this week, OrangeDAO - built to bring together 1,000 YC alumni into one place to invest in startups together - raised $80 million. Earlier this year, Tribevest landed millions for a collaborative investment tool.

“When the [TechCrunch] article came out about Stanford 2020, my co-founder and I thought about doing this as a full-time company, and actually one of the main reasons we didn't at the time was that we were convinced that that maybe Stanford class is a corner case because of the fair criticism that some readers brought forward,” about privilege, Mui said.

“What changed that divide for me was talking to literally over 100 groups…and realizing that’s totally not the case,” she said. “Now that I’m a founder, I realize that all startups have very different needs.. all those groups benefit from having community clubs of all different sorts on their cap table because of the expertise they require.”

Stanford students are short-circuiting VC firms by investing in their peers

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow Exchange plans to resume evening stock trading in September

    Moscow Exchange plans to relaunch the evening session on its stock market in September, the head of its stock market department said on Thursday, as Russia's largest bourse eyes a gradual return to normal. Stocks trading was halted on Moscow's bourse for almost a month from Feb. 25, the day after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into neighbouring Ukraine, prompting Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia economically and then Russian countermeasures.

  • Teladoc Health Gains on Amazon Care’s Loss. These Telehealth Stocks Also Rise.

    Shares in Teladoc (ticker: TDOC) jumped 5.5% in premarket trading Thursday, with Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) stock up 1% and American Well (AMWL) 4.5% higher. All three companies offer telemedicine or other remote healthcare services, including healthcare analytics and platforms, and sell prescriptions or over-the-counter drugs online. Amazon (ticker: AMZN) said Wednesday it would shut down Amazon Care at the end of the year just months after laying out plans to expand the service, which included both telehealth and in-person care, across the country, saying it wouldn’t work long term.

  • The Funded: VC legend John Doerr regrets not backing 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk

    John Doerr became a billionaire by making prescient bets on future giants including Amazon.com Inc. and Google LLC. But among the legendary Kleiner Perkins venture capitalist's biggest regrets is not investing in Tesla Inc.

  • Worldcoin co-founder in talks with Multicoin, Variant for 'Blackrock for new economy' venture

    Max Novendstern, co-founder and former chief executive of Worldcoin, is working on a new venture, according to sources and regulatory filings and investor deck obtained by TechCrunch. The startup is engaging with Tribe Capital, Multicoin Capital, Dragonfly and Variant to raise funds, according to sources familiar with the matter.

  • Fed's Friday Jackson Hole Speech Already Priced Into Bitcoin: Clearpool CEO

    Clearpool co-founder & CEO Robert Alcorn discusses his crypto markets analysis and outlook, explaining why Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming Jackson Hole speech this Friday is already "largely priced in right now." Plus, his take on the possibility of the Ethereum "flippening" ahead of the network's Merge event.

  • FedEx Stock Poised To Grow Amid Outstanding Profit Growth

    FedEx for years has played second fiddle to archrival UPS in terms of sales, but the gap is shrinking. FedEx stock rose. The new 71 RS Rating means Memphis-based FedEx's stock topped 71% of stocks for price performance the past year.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors await Fed's signals from Jackson Hole

    Wall Street's main indexes rose in early trading on Thursday, supported by banks and megacap growth stocks, while focus was squarely on Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook. Wall Street snapped its three-day losing streak on Wednesday, boosted by strong gains in energy stocks but closed the session off intraday highs as markets remained cautious on how the Fed plans to curb inflation amid rising concerns around slowing global growth. "People are coming back to the market gradually with the assumption that a lot of the bad news has already been priced in," said Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.

  • Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie Suffer as Shoppers Shift From Apparel

    The retailers reported declining quarterly sales and lowered their sales targets for the year as consumers shift their spending away from clothing and other discretionary items.

  • Alibaba Stock Jumps As Delisting Fears Fade , But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock is still a laggard, but BABA stock soared Thursday on reports that Beijing and the U.S. are near an audit-inspection deal.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 24th

    CTO, BRT, and LBAI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 24, 2022.

  • Does Comcast Stock Offer Long-Term Investors Value Right Now?

    With Comcast still hovering near 52-week lows, much of the risk in the stock may already be priced in. Is it time for value investors to take a look?

  • Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, industry says

    Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports. Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara International, said during a morning panel discussion that Brazil's reliance on imports represents a threat to global food security, as the country is one of the world's largest food suppliers.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • St. Louis, Minneapolis Feds Backed Full-Point Discount Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Directors at two of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional branches favored a 100 basis-point increase in the discount rate in July, signaling internal pressure for a bigger move than policy makers delivered last month. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC

  • Toronto market seen higher in 2022, 2023 despite selloff fears: Reuters poll

    Canada's main stock index is expected to advance through the end of the year and then approach a record peak in 2023 as high commodity prices bolster resource company earnings and despite the risk of another major sell-off, a Reuters poll found. "The outlook for the remainder of 2022 is encouraging given the expected contribution from the energy sector, financials and overall valuation of the S&P/TSX Composite Index," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management. Still, the Toronto market has not escaped the volatility that has buffeted financial markets this year as central banks globally tighten monetary policy to tackle soaring inflation.

  • Best Value Stock to Buy for August 24th

    AHT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stock list on August 24, 2022.

  • Audacy Stock Stumbles to All-Time Low

    It’s been an ugly year for most stocks, but for Audacy the pain has been especially acute. Shares of the radio broadcast and podcasting company on Wednesday dropped to an all-time low of 55 cents per share, falling 5.5% for the day — and down about 84% year-over-year. Audacy now has a market capitalization of […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW Pops, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Carvana opens car vending machine in Glendale, its second in the Valley

    Tempe-based Carvana Co. has opened its newest car vending machine in Glendale, the company’s second signature structure in the Valley. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) now has 33 locations across the U.S., including its tallest tower which is in Tempe. “To be back in our hometown with our latest Car Vending Machine design, that will bring an even better experience to more people across the Valley of the Sun, is a really proud homecoming moment for Carvana,” founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said in a statement.

  • Cautious undertone, waiting for Jackson Hole

    While Asian stocks managed to make modest gains on Thursday, there is a heavy air of caution among investors ahead of what may prove a pivotal central bank gathering. Markets are bracing for the U.S. central bank to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to give a speech at its annual summit in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The euro zone faces the double whammy of deteriorating growth expectations, while the risk of inflation rising further is increasing.