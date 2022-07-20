U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.63
    +14.94 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,806.27
    -20.78 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,850.71
    +137.56 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.03
    +14.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.51
    -1.71 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.80
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.75
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0060
    -0.0130 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1993
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1960
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,989.81
    +1,776.34 (+8.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.49
    +11.80 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.01
    -12.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

FreshRealm Closes $200 Million Investment

·4 min read

The significant capital raise will accelerate the company's continued growth with retailers nationwide in the rapidly expanding fresh meals category

VENTURA, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshRealm, a leading provider of fresh meals for retailers nationwide, announced today that the company has closed on a $200 million capital raise, led by a premier global cornerstone institutional investor. This latest raise will accelerate the company's growth strategy within the meal industry. FreshRealm is the only fresh meals provider to deliver a national platform that simplifies how fresh ready to cook, ready to heat and low-prep meal kits are brought to the table. The investment capital will allow FreshRealm to continue to drive the future of the $30 billion1 market opportunity with retail partners.

(PRNewsfoto/FreshRealm)
(PRNewsfoto/FreshRealm)

The sizable raise, which comes at a time of record inflation and economic uncertainty, affirms the capital market's belief in enduring demand for convenient and fresh meals. Consumers today continue to be time-starved and seek quality meal solutions with retailers vying for more share of stomach with cost effective meal solutions, especially as consumers spend less on dining out. This investment affirms FreshRealm's position as the leading innovator in the fresh meals industry.

"We've built the most sophisticated platform for fresh meals nationwide in partnership with retailers that represent about 10,000 retail locations across the country and over a million DTC consumers over the last year," said FreshRealm Founder and CEO, Michael Lippold. "As the retail fresh meals category continues to demonstrate compelling growth, this funding will allow FreshRealm to bolster our existing end-to-end platform that supports elevated private label and branded meal assortments and fresh meals destinations."

With consumers eating more meals at home and seeking more convenient solutions to bring meals to the table,2 FreshRealm will use this latest $200 million raise to help the organization drive unprecedented growth through key areas of investment, including:

  • Increasing National Presence Through Expanded Facilities: Expanding the company's state-of-the-art operational facilities nationwide to address growing retailer demand for fresh meals, increasing capabilities to deliver over 400 million meals to consumers nationwide.

  • Driving Accessibility Through Channel Expansion: Expanding production to offer new and in-demand fresh meals offerings at additional retail channels, including convenience and club stores.

  • Growing Meal Innovation Pipeline: Utilizing culinary team expertise and proprietary consumer data to deliver even greater sophistication and customization in meal innovation development for retail customers and end consumers.

  • Bolstering Operational Efficiencies: Pursuing continuous improvement to the company's equipment, facility technology and production capacity to maximize and optimize efficiency within FreshRealm's proprietary horizontally integrated operations model.

  • Strengthening Supply Chain Surety: Expanding and solidifying the national network of ingredients with key current and new strategic partners to ensure supply chain security, building on the company's already industry leading service level.

  • Investing in Best-in-Class System Technology: Innovating to deliver new technology solutions to drive the transformation necessary to consistently manage the scale and complexity of meals and ingredients, across many customers and channels.

This recent capital raise comes just one year after the company raised $32 million to support its leading role in the category. The organization has expanded facilities, reinforced its strong leadership team of category experts, introduced a new product brand, developed a robust pipeline of fresh meals and new product innovation, and established fortified channels of distribution in a challenging market and volatile supply chain environment.

BTIG, LLC served as sole placement agent to FreshRealm in connection with the offering. Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal advisor.

About FreshRealm

FreshRealm, a leading Fresh Meals solution provider at retail, partners with retailers to create Fresh Meals destinations that provide vibrant and convenient solutions for a busy and healthier consumer lifestyle.

With a belief that we all Connect Through Meals, FreshRealm's team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, Fresh Meals with little to no effort. The company provides an end-to-end Fresh Meals retail solution: from product design, sourcing, commercialization, manufacturing, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

Media Contact:

Jim Furrer
RF|Binder on behalf of FreshRealm
jimfurrer@rfbinder.com

1NPD

2FMI, Power of Foodservice at Retail 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freshrealm-closes-200-million-investment-301590116.html

SOURCE FreshRealm, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Anthem (ELV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Anthem (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.15% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Strong week for Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

    Over the last month the Butterfly Network, Inc. ( NYSE:BFLY ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 31...

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Chip maker ASML beats on earnings, cuts revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for ASML.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Robinhood Was Behind Phantom Surge in Berkshire Hathaway Trade Volume, Study Finds

    A trio of academics say they have figured out a stock-market puzzle from last year—why class A shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway saw a sudden surge in trading volumes.

  • Strength Seen in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings for the Second Half of 2022

    The first half of 2022 marked the worst start to the year for the U.S. stock market in over 50 years. Between 40-year-high inflation, a weakening housing market, rising interest rates, high prices at the pump, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, there's a lot to digest as investors think about the best way to position their portfolios for the second half of 2022 and beyond. While it may be tempting to sell everything and walk away, a better approach is to make sure you are holding companies that have what it takes to outlast a prolonged bear market and/or recession.

  • Canoo and 4 More EV Stocks Are Among the Most Shorted. GameStop and AMC Are Too.

    Five of 25 U.S. companies that the research firm S3 Partners identified as potentially subject to a squeeze are in the electric-vehicle business.

  • Tesla set to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian preview Tesla's second-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Wednesday, July 20.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • AMC stock gains after repurchasing of 10% second lien debt at a 31% discount

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. gained 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the movie theater operator and "meme" stock said it paid about $50 million to repurchase about $72.5 million of its 10.0% second lien debt due 2026, representing about a 31% discount. The company said the repurchase of the debt will reduce its annual interest cost by $7.25 million. "This action is one more step along our recovery glidepath," said Chief Executive Adam Aron. "We will continue to seek creati

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • FTSE retreats from three-week high as Putin threatens to slash gas supplies

    The mood was boosted by reports emerging from Moscow which indicated that gas flows out of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would resume as scheduled on Thursday, albeit at a lower capacity.

  • ASML Stock Is Dropping. The Chip Supplier Slashed Its Sales Outlook Amid Delays.

    ASML beat expectations for second-quarter earnings, but shares in the critical supplier of manufacturing equipment to the semiconductor industry were tumbling Wednesday after the group slashed its full-year sales forecast. ASML (ticker: ASML) reported second-quarter net income of €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) on sales of €5.4 billion, delivering earnings per share of €3.54. “Some customers are indicating signs of slowing demand in certain consumer-driven market segments, yet we still see strong demand for our systems, driven by global megatrends in automotive, high-performance computing, and green energy transition,” Peter Wennink, the group’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.