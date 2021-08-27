U.S. markets closed

Freshworks Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

·2 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Freshworks intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "FRSH".

Freshworks Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freshworks)

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies and Barclays will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Oppenheimer & Co., Piper Sandler, Raymond James, AmeriVet Securities, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Ramirez & Co., Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks and its associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freshworks-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301364675.html

SOURCE Freshworks

