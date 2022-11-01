Freshworks Further Integrates Conversational AI into CX and CRM Solutions

Freshworks Inc

Upcoming Fall ‘22 Launch includes updates to Freshchat, Freshdesk, Freshmarketer and Freshsales to help companies automate the entire customer lifecycle

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announced an infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) across its modern, easy-to-use customer experience solutions. Freshworks will host a virtual event on November 9, to demo a variety of new product innovations during its Fall ‘22 Launch.

The collection of updates across the Freshworks portfolio of products is designed to make work easier, more productive and more delightful, with automation that is easy to use and fast to implement through AI that is natively built-in to Freshchat™ , Freshdesk™ , Freshsales™ and Freshmarketer™ . Product updates include AI-powered support features to help agents improve response times, and embedded AI to help sales and marketers increase productivity and win more business.

According to Aberdeen Strategy & Research , real-time AI helps organizations maximize agent performance, create happy customers and reduce costs — with organizations using AI capabilities achieving a 3.5 times greater increase in customer satisfaction rates.

Conversational AI can also impact the bottom line: "By 2026, conversational artificial intelligence (AI) deployments within contact centers will reduce agent labor costs by $80 billion, according to Gartner® , Inc.1" Beyond targeting reductions in labor costs, it can also help organizations better serve customers.

A few of the highlights from the Freshworks Fall ‘22 Launch include:

Automated Customer Relationship Management: Powered by Freshsales and Freshmarketer

Intelligent Lead Scoring enables teams to understand how customers use their products and who might be ready for engagement/additional touchpoints. Built-in AI identifies positive and negative buying signals on the web and in applications, learning from these interactions to provide insights. Users can confidently make data-driven decisions and have more personalized conversations with their customers.

Social Media Campaigns empower marketers by giving them the ability to engage with their target audience on Instagram and Facebook. Within Freshmarketer, they can schedule and publish social media posts across channels and analyze their performance to build engaging content and generate more leads.

Story continues

Intelligent Omnichannel Conversations: Powered by Freshchat

Smart Reply rapidly solves customer issues with AI-powered auto-complete responses, which gives dynamic suggestions to agents as they type responses to customers. Intelligent recommendations are tailored to the user’s last message, the full context of the conversation and the customer’s past buying behavior.

Email in the Freshchat Inbox empowers agents to have personalized omnichannel conversations with customers and allows businesses to configure their support email addresses and bring emails directly into Freshchat.

Conversations Widget allows support admin teams to use a single widget to power live chat and self-service AI. The conversations widget supports all Freshchat features and use cases, making it easy to deliver conversational engagement.



AI-Driven Customer Support: Powered by Freshdesk

Auto Triage feature automatically categorizes, prioritizes and routes the ticket to the right support agent or group, saving agents hours of manual effort, giving them time to focus on solving critical customer issues.

Integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams allow for seamless collaboration by empowering support agents with the ability to start conversations on Slack from the Freshdesk Customer Success interface and to use Microsoft Teams to stay updated on assigned tickets quickly.

“One of my favorite things about using Freshworks is the modern, user-friendly and flexible solutions that have revolutionized the service that we’re able to provide to our customers,” said Michael Hopkins, SVP of Sales and Service at Blue Nile. “The new AI-based features allow us to differentiate hot and cold leads and increase our productivity. It’s truly been a game changer for our business.”

“Conversational intelligence across sales, marketing and support is the next step companies must take to unify and personalize the customer experience,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “Unlike some legacy vendors, we believe business software should empower people, not frustrate them. Our built-in AI functionality makes it easier than ever and is designed to keep up with customers and employee demands.”

To learn more about the Freshworks Fall ‘22 Launch, visit the Freshworks website here or join us for our virtual event on November 9, to learn more about our new collection. Registration is open here .

1. Gartner Press Release, Gartner Predicts Conversational AI Will Reduce Contact Center Agent Labor Costs by $80 Billion in 2026, August 31, 2022, https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2022-08-31-gartner-predicts-conversational-ai-will-reduce-contac .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

